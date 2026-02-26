Denmark: Election called with stable outlook – Nordea

Nordea’s Group Chief Economist Helge J. Pedersen notes that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called a Danish parliamentary election for Tuesday, March 24. The current three-party government of the Social Democrats, Venstre and the Moderates is unlikely to remain unchanged. Pedersen highlights that the Danish economy is sound and sees little risk of major economic impact from the election.

Early election seen as economically benign

"Denmark is going to election. This is clear after Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (S) just called a parliamentary election."

"Whether this will be enough to secure four more years in power for the Social Democrats, and if so with which partners, only time will tell."

"Few predict that the government will consist of the same three parties after the election."

"There is little risk that the election will have any major impact on the overall sound Danish economy."

"What is certain is that the Danes are facing three weeks of intense election campaigning."

