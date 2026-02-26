Fed’s Goolsbee: I want us to be careful
Austan Goolsbee, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said interest rates can come down, but they don't want to front-load before inflation eases. He also added he wants the Fed to be careful in a Fox News Interview on Thursday.
Key takeaways:
Rates can come down, but don't want to front load before inflation eases.
We can overheat the economy; let's not.
I want us to be careful.
I am one of the more optimistic folks on the Fed about rate cuts this year.
Economy has been solid.
Job market is stable.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.07%
|0.48%
|-0.20%
|0.01%
|0.14%
|0.20%
|0.13%
|EUR
|-0.07%
|0.42%
|-0.24%
|-0.06%
|0.08%
|0.13%
|0.07%
|GBP
|-0.48%
|-0.42%
|-0.65%
|-0.47%
|-0.34%
|-0.29%
|-0.35%
|JPY
|0.20%
|0.24%
|0.65%
|0.21%
|0.35%
|0.39%
|0.35%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|0.06%
|0.47%
|-0.21%
|0.14%
|0.19%
|0.12%
|AUD
|-0.14%
|-0.08%
|0.34%
|-0.35%
|-0.14%
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|NZD
|-0.20%
|-0.13%
|0.29%
|-0.39%
|-0.19%
|-0.05%
|-0.07%
|CHF
|-0.13%
|-0.07%
|0.35%
|-0.35%
|-0.12%
|0.00%
|0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
