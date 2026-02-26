Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain technology and stablecoins are emerging as core pillars of a new global economic system, according to Circle’s CEO, Jeremy Allaire.

During Circle’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call on Wednesday, Allaire doubled down on a vision of AI, blockchain, and stablecoins unifying into a much larger infrastructure.

“We are entering a world where, in my view, tens or even hundreds of billions of AI agents will interact and perform economic functions over the internet,” Allaire said in an X post.

Circles Q4 revenue, income reserves hit $770 million

Allaire’s bold outlook on the unified futures of AI, blockchain technology, and stablecoins comes on the heels of Circle’s Q4 2025 results, in which revenue and income reserves increased by 77% YoY to a record $770 million. This performance exceeded Wall Street’s $747 million projection, underscoring growing demand for regulated stablecoin infrastructure.

Circle’s stablecoin USDC had a circulation of $75.3 billion by the end of 2025, growing by 75%, supported by $11.9 trillion in on-chain volume, up 247% in Q4.

Allaire anchored his thesis for a new global economic system on the rise of agentic compute, in which billions of autonomous AI agents would continue to require a programmable medium of exchange to function.

“AI agents will be conducting economic activity continuously, at high velocity, and often in fractions of a cent,” Allaire stated.

Circle’s CEO argued that traditional banking systems are continually falling short of supporting the machine-driven economy, leaving stablecoins as the most viable option.

Crypto AI sector rebounds

The crypto AI segment has posted modest gains over the past 24 hours, with its market capitalization rising by over 8% to $14.1 billion. AI-related tokens such as Internet Computer (ICP), PIPPIN, Unbase (UB), and GRASS are up by double digits, according to CoinGecko.

Crypto AI sector market cap | Source: CoinGecko

Looking ahead, as investors consider the structural and fundamental growth of the crypto AI sector, the market outlook remains delicate, weighed down by macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and bear-market doldrums. Hence, the need to be cautiously bullish while implementing risk mitigation systems.