Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD slides amid a firm US Dollar

Silver (XAG/USD) price loses its brightness on Thursday, moving in the opposite direction of Gold, which remains steady as the US Dollar recovers some ground and rises. Stronger-than-expected US jobs data keeps the white metal pressured in the mid-North American session. At the time of writing, XAG/USD trades at $86.83, down 0.63%.

XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The white metal remains upward biased, despite retreating after reaching a three-week high of $91.31 on Wednesday. Momentum remains bullish as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), but the index turned flattish, an indication that further consolidation lies ahead.

If XAG/USD clears the top of the range at $91.31, this clears the path to challenge the January 20 high at 95.89. On further strength, the next resistance would be the $100.00 milestone.

On the bearish front, a drop below the February 24 daily low of $84.96 puts into play the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $83.81 ahead of the February 17 swing low of $71.97.

XAG/USD Price Chart – Daily

XAG/USD Daily Chart