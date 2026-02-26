TRENDING:
Forex Today: DXY surges after softer US Jobless Claims

Agustin WazneAgustin WazneFXStreet

Here is what you need to know on Friday, February 27:

Initial Jobless Claims in the week ending February 21 came in at 212K, below economists' expectations of 215K but slightly above the previous reading of 208K. Continuing Claims also declined to 1.833 million, signaling stabilization in labor market conditions.

The United States (US) Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near the 97.90 level, recovering part of Wednesday's losses even after Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Stephen Miran reaffirmed his dovish stance, indicating he is looking for 1% rate cuts this year. He added that “prices right now seem stable,” and he does not think the US has an inflation problem.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.09%0.50%-0.14%0.02%0.16%0.23%0.16%
EUR-0.09%0.40%-0.22%-0.07%0.07%0.14%0.08%
GBP-0.50%-0.40%-0.61%-0.47%-0.34%-0.26%-0.33%
JPY0.14%0.22%0.61%0.16%0.30%0.36%0.31%
CAD-0.02%0.07%0.47%-0.16%0.14%0.21%0.14%
AUD-0.16%-0.07%0.34%-0.30%-0.14%0.07%0.03%
NZD-0.23%-0.14%0.26%-0.36%-0.21%-0.07%-0.06%
CHF-0.16%-0.08%0.33%-0.31%-0.14%-0.03%0.06%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD is trading near the 1.1790 level, sliding from its intraday gains. Earlier this week, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde sounded confident but cautious, insisting inflation is still on track to return to 2% in the medium term, with food price pressures easing gradually into 2026.

GBP/USD is trading close to the 1.3480 level, with the Pound Sterling (GBP) declining almost 0.50% amid growing speculation that the Bank of England (BoE) will reduce rates in the March meeting, after Governor Andrew Bailey commented that a cut on that date is a “genuinely open question.”

AUD/USD is trading near 0.7100, trimming almost all its intraday losses but still in the red despite a stronger-than-expected inflation data in Australia, which spiked expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could maintain a tighter policy stance, a tailwind for the Australian Dollar (AUD).

USD/JPY declines to around 156.20, staying in a neutral zone after a highly volatile day. Later, the February Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be released, which will reshape the USD/JPY trajectory.

Gold is trading at $5,185, trading in a tight range zone with limited gains as geopolitical tensions remain elevated despite the start of the third round of talks between the US and Iran in Geneva.

What’s next in the docket:

Friday, February 27:

  • Swiss Q4 GDP.
  • Germany’s February flash CPI.
  • Germany’s February flash HICP.
  • Canadian Q4 GDP.
  • US Producer Price Index (PPI).

