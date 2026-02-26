TRENDING:
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Rebounds on firm USD, targets 0.7800

  • USD/CHF climbs 0.19% as solid US data revives Dollar demand.
  • Price tests triangle resistance near 0.7760, with RSI still below neutral.
  • Break above 0.7800 exposes 50-day SMA, while drop under 0.7700 risks 0.7600.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Rebounds on firm USD, targets 0.7800
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

USD/CHF recovers some ground on Thursday, rising some 0.19% as the Greenback appreciates and bounces off daily lows beneath 0.7700 on solid US data. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 0.7743, yet it remains shy of the key resistance level seen at 0.7817, the February 2 daily peak.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The USD/CHF technical picture shows some consolidation within a symmetrical triangle on a downtrend, yet price action seems closer to the resistance trendline of the chart pattern, which, if broken, would clear the way for further upside. However, momentum seems tilted to the downside as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below its neutral level.

For a bearish continuation, a break below 0.7700 is needed to challenge the key support trendline of the triangle at around 0.7650-0.7665. On further weakness, the next stop would be 0.7600 ahead of the August 2011 low of 0.7069.

For a bullish reversal, buyers need to clear the triangle’s resistance trendline at around 0.7760-75, ahead of 0.7800. Additional gains lie overhead at the 50-day SMA at 0.7835, ahead of the 100-day SMA at 0.7921.

USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily

USD/CHF Daily Chart

Swiss Franc Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies this week. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.01%0.02%0.78%0.07%-0.37%-0.07%-0.07%
EUR-0.01%0.01%0.76%0.06%-0.38%-0.07%-0.06%
GBP-0.02%-0.01%0.93%0.05%-0.43%-0.09%-0.06%
JPY-0.78%-0.76%-0.93%-0.70%-1.12%-0.77%-0.83%
CAD-0.07%-0.06%-0.05%0.70%-0.43%-0.08%-0.12%
AUD0.37%0.38%0.43%1.12%0.43%0.32%0.33%
NZD0.07%0.07%0.09%0.77%0.08%-0.32%0.02%
CHF0.07%0.06%0.06%0.83%0.12%-0.33%-0.02%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Markets analyst, news editor, and trading instructor with over 14 years of experience across FX, commodities, US equity indices, and global macro markets.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD looks weak below 1.1800

EUR/USD looks weak below 1.1800

EUR/USD has slipped back under pressure, breaking through the 1.1800 support and drifting towards the weekly lows near 1.1770 ahead of the opening bell in Asia. The move reflects renewed strength in the US Dollar, with steady geopolitical tensions keeping its demand firm. Moving forward, the release of the German labour market report and flash inflation figures should keep European investors entertained on Friday.
 

GBP/USD threatens the 200-day SMA near 1.3440

GBP/USD threatens the 200-day SMA near 1.3440

GBP/USD rapidly leaves behind Wednesday’s strong advance, coming under heavy pressure and retesting the 1.3440 zone, where the critical 200-day SMA is located. Cable’s deep pullback follows the strong gains in the Greenback, while investors continue to pencil in a potential BoE rate cut in March.

Gold trims gains, slips back to around $5,170

Gold trims gains, slips back to around $5,170

Gold is now facing some downside pressure, hovering around the $5,170 region on Thursday. The yellow metal surrenders part of its earlier gains on the back of the resurgence of the buying interest in the Greenback. In the meantime, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to limit the downside potential for now.

How AI, blockchain, stablecoins are shaping a new global economy – Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire

How AI, blockchain, stablecoins are shaping a new global economy – Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire

Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain technology and stablecoins are emerging as core pillars of a new global economic system, according to Circle’s CEO, Jeremy Allaire.

Changing the game: International implications of recent tariff developments

Changing the game: International implications of recent tariff developments

The Supreme Court ruling on International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs provides limited relief for the rest of the world, with weighted average tariff rates modestly lower.

Bitcoin steadies as traders eye US–Iran talks

Bitcoin steadies as traders eye US–Iran talks

Bitcoin (BTC) price is stabilizing around $68,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after a 6.2% relief rally the previous day amid a broader downward trend.

