USD/CHF rebounds as investors expect one more interest rate hike from Fed in 2023

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • USD/CHF recovers from 0.8820 as the Fed is expected to raise interest rates one more time this year.
  • Fed Powell warned that the process of achieving price stability has a long way to go.
  • Investors will keenly watch the US labor market and ISM Manufacturing PMI data for August.

The USD/CHF pair finds support after a correction near 0.8820 as chances of one more interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) deepened. The Swiss Franc asset is expected to extend recovery further as further policy tightening by the Fed will widen the Fed-Swiss National Bank (SNB) policy divergence.

S&P500 futures add some gains in Europe, portraying strength in the risk appetite of the market participants. US equities were heavily bought on Friday despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivering a hawkish commentary. The appeal for risk-sensitive assets improved as Fed Powell reiterated the need for more interest rate hikes but it will be data-dependent.

Fed Powell warned that the process of achieving price stability has a long way to go. Therefore, the Fed is expected to keep interest rates higher for a longer period.

Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester said she supports one more interest rate hike, though not necessarily in September. She emphasized on achieving price stability by the end of 2025 and should not allow it to drift into 2026. After Mester and Powell’s hawkish commentary, chances of an interest rate hike in November shoot above 50%.

Investors will keenly watch the United States labor market and ISM Manufacturing PMI data for August, which will be released later this week.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc remains on tenterhooks as investors shift focus to the SNB interest rate decision, which will be announced later this month. Investors remain mixed about policy stance as Swiss inflation has come down to near 2%. It would be worth watching whether the SNB Chairman Thomas J. Jordan would remain hawkish to ensure inflation below 2% or allow the current monetary policy to demonstrate its ability to tame inflation.

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.8832
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 0.8846
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8777
Daily SMA50 0.8797
Daily SMA100 0.889
Daily SMA200 0.9084
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8876
Previous Daily Low 0.8822
Previous Weekly High 0.8876
Previous Weekly Low 0.876
Previous Monthly High 0.9005
Previous Monthly Low 0.8552
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8855
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8842
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.882
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8793
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8765
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8874
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8902
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8928

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases to 1.0800 as US Dollar rebounds

EUR/USD eases to 1.0800 as US Dollar rebounds

EUR/USD is trading near 1.0800, fading the rebound in the European trading on Monday. The US Dollar stalls its correction and resumes the upside, despite a better market mood,  weighing on the pair. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips below 1.2600 amid fresh USD buying, UK holiday

GBP/USD slips below 1.2600 amid fresh USD buying, UK holiday

GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.2600 in the European session on Monday. The pair is undermined by resurgent US Dollar demand, as investors shake off China's policy support measures-driven upbeat risk tone. Light trading is likely to extend due to the UK Summer Bank holiday. 

GBP/USD News

Gold price consolidates as focus shifts to US labor market data

Gold price consolidates as focus shifts to US labor market data

Gold price turned lackluster after defending the critical support of $1,900.00 on Monday. The precious metal consolidates as investors prepare for crucial economic indicators such as NFP and ISM Manufacturing PMI for August, which will be released later this week.

Gold News

Shibarium goes live with smooth withdrawals of BONE, SHIB, LEASH, WETH tokens confirmed by Shytoshi Kusama

Shibarium goes live with smooth withdrawals of BONE, SHIB, LEASH, WETH tokens confirmed by Shytoshi Kusama

Shiba Inu ecosystem’s Layer 2 chain, Shibarium, is live after a botched mainnet launch on August 16. While users lost access to their Ethereum and BONE tokens when they were “paused” on the Shibarium bridge, Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB developers worked to reinstate withdrawals.

Read more

Focus turns to key data releases this week

Focus turns to key data releases this week

Focus this week will turn to US non-farm payrolls, ISM manufacturing, Chinese PMI and Euro Flash inflation for August. We have a slow start to an otherwise interesting week where markets will likely digest the signals from the Jackson Hole speeches on Friday.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures