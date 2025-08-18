The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).

If USD/CHF rises above 0.8100, a move towards the 100-day SMA at 0.8163 is on the cards. Once surpassed, up next lies the 0.8200 figure. Conversely, if the pair tumbles below 0.8053/36, expect further downward pressure. The next support would be the July 22 low of 0.7918.

USD/CHF has bounced off the confluence of the 20 and 50-day SMAs of 0.8036/53, and climbed past the 0.8070 mark, with traders eyeing further upside but lacking the strength to regain 0.8100. From a momentum standpoint, neither buyers nor sellers are in charge, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is bullish but flatlined above its neutral line.

The lack of economic data across both sides of the Atlantic keeps traders adrift to geopolitical developments. Also, the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole are eyed by traders.

The USDCHF ended Monday’s session with minimal gains, yet it consolidated around the 0.8070 figure for the third straight day. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 0.8073, virtually unchanged.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.