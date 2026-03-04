TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Rebounds toward 1.3400 as markets look past strong US data

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3400 as markets look past strong US data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers some ground versus the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, though tensions in the Middle East remain high, pushing macroeconomic data releases into the backseat. A better-than-expected employment reading in the US was mainly ignored by traders with their sights set on Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3361. Read More...

Pound Sterling weakens to near 1.3300 as geopolitical risks bolster US Dollar

The GBP/USD pair attracts some sellers to around 1.3310 during the early European session on Wednesday. Escalating conflict in the Middle East triggers a "flight to safety," supporting the US Dollar (USD) against the Pound Sterling (GBP). Traders will take more cues from the US ADP Employment and ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports, which are due later on Wednesday. Read More...

GBP/USD slips below key averages as geopolitical risks mount

GBP/USD fell about 0.35% on Tuesday, settling around 1.3350 after slipping below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) for the first time since early December. The pair has pulled back sharply from its late-January high near 1.3870, shedding over 500 pips in a series of lower highs and lower lows. A cluster of mixed candles over the past two weeks had pointed to indecision, but the latest move lower suggests sellers are regaining control. Read More...

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD: Gains remain capped by 1.1650

EUR/USD remains in recovery-mode following the closing bell in Euroland on Wednesday, hovering around the 1.1650 zone amid renewed downside pressure on the US Dollar and a marginal improvement in the global sentiment.

GBP/USD appears bid around 1.3370

GBP/USD reverses part of its recent multi-day decline, gathering some balance and managing to reach the 1.3400 region, where some initial resistance seems to have turned up. Cable’s uptick comes in response to some loss of momentum in the Greenback despite the geopolitical scenario remaining fragile.

Gold struggles to surpass $5,200

Gold keeps its daily gains well in place, although a break above the $5,200 mark per troy ounce still remains elusive on Wednesday. The yellow metal’s rebound comes in response to the persistent flight-to-safety amid intense geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the bearish performance of the US Dollar.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound amid mixed ETF flows

The cryptocurrency market is showing subtle recovery signs despite heightened global uncertainty following the United States (US) and Israel attacks on Iran and the subsequent retaliations that have morphed into a wider Middle East war.

First Venezuela, now Iran: The US-China energy war escalates

At first glance, the latest escalation involving the United States with both Iran and Venezuela looks like another chapter in a long-running geopolitical story. But viewed through a broader strategic lens, something else may be unfolding: Energy.

Bittensor extends recovery despite retail demand slump

Bittensor, a leading Artificial Intelligence token, is aging up above $190 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Steady price increases characterise the broader crypto market, with Bitcoin holding above $71,000 and Ethereum above $2,000.

