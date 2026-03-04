Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Rebounds toward 1.3400 as markets look past strong US data

GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3400 as markets look past strong US data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers some ground versus the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, though tensions in the Middle East remain high, pushing macroeconomic data releases into the backseat. A better-than-expected employment reading in the US was mainly ignored by traders with their sights set on Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls report. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3361.

Pound Sterling weakens to near 1.3300 as geopolitical risks bolster US Dollar

The GBP/USD pair attracts some sellers to around 1.3310 during the early European session on Wednesday. Escalating conflict in the Middle East triggers a "flight to safety," supporting the US Dollar (USD) against the Pound Sterling (GBP). Traders will take more cues from the US ADP Employment and ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports, which are due later on Wednesday.

GBP/USD slips below key averages as geopolitical risks mount

GBP/USD fell about 0.35% on Tuesday, settling around 1.3350 after slipping below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) for the first time since early December. The pair has pulled back sharply from its late-January high near 1.3870, shedding over 500 pips in a series of lower highs and lower lows. A cluster of mixed candles over the past two weeks had pointed to indecision, but the latest move lower suggests sellers are regaining control.