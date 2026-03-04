US ISM Services PMI climbs to 56.1 in February

Economic activity in the US service sector gathered momentum in February, with the ISM Services PMI advancing to 56.1 from 53.8 in the previous month, above analysts' expectations of 53.5.

Further poll results found that the Prices Paid Index, a crucial barometer of inflation, ticked lower to 63 from 66.6, while the Employment Index rose to 51.8 from 50.3, indicating a humble improvement in labour market conditions in the service sector. Finally, the New Orders Index strengthened to 58.6 from 53.1.

Market reaction

The Greenback remains modestly offered following the release, as investors continue to closely follow developments on the broader geopolitical landscape. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) reverses part of its recent strong gains, breaking below the 99.00 support level.