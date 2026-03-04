TRENDING:
USD/JPY pulls back from one-month highs as US Dollar strength fades

  • USD/JPY eases on Wednesday as the US Dollar rally loses steam after two days of gains.
  • US-Iran war and elevated Oil prices keep market sentiment cautious.
  • Stronger US economic data fails to trigger fresh buying in the US Dollar.
Vishal Chaturvedi

The Japanese Yen (JPY) trades on the front foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday as the Greenback pauses after two days of strong gains, allowing the Yen to recover modestly. However, market sentiment remains cautious amid escalating tensions from the ongoing US-Iran war.

At the time of writing, USD/JPY trades around 157.00, retreating slightly after hitting 157.97 on Tuesday, its highest level in over a month.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 98.85, easing after climbing to its highest level since November 28, 2025, near 99.68.

US economic data released on Wednesday failed to provide meaningful support to the US Dollar. ADP Employment Change showed private payrolls increased by 63K in February, up from 11K previously and above expectations of 50K.

The ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 56.1 in February, up from 53.8 in the previous month, signaling continued expansion in the sector.

Supporting the upbeat outlook, the ISM Services Employment Index climbed to 51.8 from 50.3, while the New Orders Index advanced to 58.6 from 53.1. However, the Prices Paid Index eased to 63 from 66.6.

Elsewhere, the ongoing US-Iran conflict continues to dominate market sentiment as the war enters its fifth day. The escalation has stoked concerns about global inflation, driven by rising Oil prices.

Japan, a major energy importer, could face higher import costs if Oil prices continue to rise. Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates if economic and price developments move in line with its projections. However, he warned that rising global uncertainty, including tensions in the Middle East, could affect Japan’s economic outlook.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.13%-0.00%-0.41%-0.01%-0.29%-0.57%-0.11%
EUR0.13%0.12%-0.24%0.11%-0.16%-0.45%0.01%
GBP0.00%-0.12%-0.38%-0.01%-0.28%-0.56%-0.11%
JPY0.41%0.24%0.38%0.40%0.12%-0.17%0.29%
CAD0.00%-0.11%0.01%-0.40%-0.28%-0.56%-0.10%
AUD0.29%0.16%0.28%-0.12%0.28%-0.28%0.17%
NZD0.57%0.45%0.56%0.17%0.56%0.28%0.45%
CHF0.11%-0.01%0.11%-0.29%0.10%-0.17%-0.45%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

