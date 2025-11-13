USD/CHF Price Forecast: Gathers strength to near 0.8000, bearish outlook prevails

The USD/CHF pair gathers strength to near 0.7990 during the early European session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthens against the Swiss Franc (CHF) after a record-long US government shutdown ends as US President Donald Trump signs a funding bill. Traders will take more cues about future monetary policy from the Fedspeak later in the day. Fed policymakers Neel Kashkari, Alberto Musalem and Beth Hammack are set to speak.

According to the daily chart, the bearish outlook of the pair remains intact, with the price holding below the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Further downside looks favorable as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands below the midline near 46.65. This suggests the bearish momentum in the near term.

The first support level for USD/CHF is located at 0.7946, the low of October 6. Any follow-through selling below this level could see a drop to 0.7909, the low of September 23. Sustained trading below the mentioned level could expose the lower limit of the Bollinger Band of 0.7890.

On the other hand, the key resistance level for the pair emerges at 0.8007, the high of September 26. A decisive break above this level could pave the way to 0.8065, the 100-day EMA. The next upside barrier is seen at 0.8115, the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band.

USD/CHF daily chart