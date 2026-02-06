DKK: No intervention yet – Nordea

The report by Nordea, authored by Jan Størup Nielsen and Anders Svendsen, discusses the Danish Krone's (DKK) recent performance against the Euro. Despite a weakened Krone, the Danish central bank has not intervened in the foreign exchange market, indicating stability in the current interest rate spread. The report also highlights factors contributing to the Krone's weakening and the potential for a seasonal decline.

Danish Krone's performance and outlook

"Despite the high level in EUR/DKK in January, new data from the Danish central bank shows that there has not yet been intervention in the foreign exchange market to defend the fixed exchange rate policy."

"When the Danish krone weakens toward previous intervention levels, the risk of an independent Danish rate hike increases and the DESTR-€STR spread widens."

"Due to this, EUR/DKK could rise above 7.470 in the coming months."

