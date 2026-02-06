Fed’s Bostic: I have no idea what Warsh has in mind
Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said that inflation has been too high for too long, adding that the Fed can’t lose sight of inflationary concerns in an interview with Bloomberg on Friday.
Key takeaways:
I have no idea what Warsh has in mind for the Fed regime change.
The economy has been K-shaped for a while, before the pandemic.
We need to keep policy restrictive to get inflation to 2%. It will be April or May before data gives clear signals.
The Fed can't lose sight of inflationary concerns.
Inflation has been too high for too long, at plateau.
Businesses see upside potential in the economy.
Tariff effects will have run through by middle of year.
Sentiment in the district is one of cautious optimism.
I think it's doable to go back to scarce reserves.
I don't see Fed mission creep argument.
The Fed might need to lean more into non-official data."
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.