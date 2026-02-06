Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Rebounds as US Dollar retreats, but weekly losses persist

GBP/USD rebounds as US Dollar retreats, but weekly losses persist

The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers on Friday, up by 0.60% as the US Dollar (USD) makes a U-turn, erasing Thursday’s losses amid a risk-on mood. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3604, yet is poised to finish the week with a 0.56% loss. Read More...

Pound Sterling recovers against US Dollar amid increase in dovish Fed bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) regains ground against its major currency peers on Friday after a sharp fall the previous day, which was driven by the Bank of England’s (BoE) signal that there is a high chance of an interest-rate cut in the near term. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Trades above 1.3500 after rebounding from 50-day EMA

GBP/USD rebounds after two days of gains, trading around 1.3560 during the Asian hours on Friday. The technical analysis of the daily chart points to a potential bearish reversal as the pair is positioned near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern. Read More...