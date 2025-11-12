USD/CHF Price Forecast: Extends losing streak for sixth trading day

The USD/CHF pair extends its losing streak for the sixth trading day on Wednesday. The Swiss Franc pair trades 0.15% lower to near 0.7990 during the European trading session. The pair faces selling pressure as the Swiss Franc (CHF) outperforms its peers, driven by hopes that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will not push interest rates into a negative territory.

It is unlikely that the SNB will pivot to negative interest rates as inflationary pressures are expected to accelerate in the coming quarters. “Inflation should rise slightly in the next quarters, and interest rates are expected to remain on hold for a long time,” SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel said earlier this month.

Going forward, investors will focus on the Swiss Producer and Import Prices data for October, which will be released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) stabilizes against its other peers during Wednesday’s European trading hours after posting a fresh weekly low around 99.30 on Tuesday. The USD Index fell the previous day after the release of the ADP Employment Change four-week average data, which showed that employers laid off 11.25K workers each week through late October.

USD/CHF stays below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 0.8217, suggesting that the overall trend is bearish.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides inside the 40.00-60.00 range, demonstrating an ongoing correction.

Going forward, the pair could slide towards 0.7800 and the late July 2011 low of 0.7580, if it breaks below the September 17 low of 0.7829.

On the flip side, a recovery move by the pair above the August 1 high of 0.8170 will open the room for more upside towards the June 19 high of 0.8215, followed by the June 6 high of 0.8248.

USD/CHF daily chart