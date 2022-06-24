- The USD/CHF remains negative in the week, losing 1.16%.
- A positive market mood deterred USD/CHF sellers from confirming the double top chart pattern.
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Double top remains in play, but USD/CHF require to hold spot prices below 0.9600.
The USD/CHF slumps for the fifth consecutive day, though bounced off weekly lows reached during the day near 0.9521, towards the 0.9580s region, shy of reclaiming the 0.9600 figure. At 0.9589, the USD/CHF lost 0.13% on Friday, extending its weekly losses to 1.16%.
The market mood remains upbeat as US equities post gains between 2.13% and 2.47%. That is courtesy of the University of Michigan’s inflation expectations easing from a 14-year high, meaning that the Fed needs to tighten but not as previously expected by market players, which now foresee the Federal funds rate (FFR) near 3.50%. Furthermore, US recession fears abated as St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that worries are overblown.
In the meantime, the USD/CHF opened above 0.9600 and edged higher towards Friday’s daily high, retreating afterward to daily lows near 0.9521, though of late settled around the 0.9580 area.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Daily chart
The USD/CHF is still in an uptrend but remains trapped between the 50 and 100-day moving averages (DMAs). It’s worth noting that the major formed a double top in the daily time frame but still requires a daily close below May’s 27 swing low at 0.9544 to validate the pattern.
Therefore, a USD/CHF daily close below 0.9544 would open the door for the 100-DMA at 0.9502. Break below would expose the 0.9400 mark, followed by the 200-DMA at 0.9357.
However, if the ongoing uptrend resumes, the USD/CHF’s first resistance would be 0.9600. A breach of the latter would expose the 0.9700 figure, followed by the 50-DMA at 0.9772, and then a test of June’s 16 daily high at 0.9989.
USD/CHF Key Technical Levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9587
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|0.9614
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9717
|Daily SMA50
|0.9728
|Daily SMA100
|0.9503
|Daily SMA200
|0.936
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9679
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9566
|Previous Weekly High
|1.005
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9619
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0064
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9545
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9636
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9609
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9561
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9507
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9448
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9673
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9732
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9786
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
