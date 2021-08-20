- On the session, the USD/CHF is down 0.14%, trades around 0.9176.
- The daily chart supports the uptrend.
- In the case of a short correction, price will tend to favor buyers
Daily chart
The price is trading around 0.9170. The daily moving averages stand underneath the spot price, and support moves towards the upside, however, recent price action is moving down.
The low of today’s sessions was 0.9158 which is the confluence of the 38.2% Fibo retracement and the 50-day moving average. Further down around 0.9100 lies the 100-DMA and the 61.8% Fib retracement, where buyers could step in for better prices. Lastly, a test to the 200-DMA at 0.90659 which confluences with the 78.6% Fibo retracement, is also a challenge for sellers.
In regards to the upside, there is a clear path, with 0.9200 as the first resistance, followed by the 0.9245-75 range wherein lies the July 2 high and the August 11 high, and then the 0.9300.
4-hour chart
The pair is in between the 50 and the 200-simple moving averages. The price is trapped inside the 0.9150-0.9200 range, with no trend in place.
A break to the downside opens up a test at 0.9130 where it lies the 100-SMA, the 50% daily Fibo retracement, and an up trendline. Failure to defend that level, then the next support is 0.9100.
On the other hand, a break upwards, the price will challenge the 0.9200. If sellers fail to hold the level, the pair will test the August 11 high at 0.9247, then the July 2 high at 0.9274, and finally the 0.9300 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls back toward yearly lows on dollar strength
EUR/USD has resumed its downfall, sliding toward the 2021 trough of 1.1666. The dollar is taking a break from its gains led by fears of tapering from the Federal Reserve and rising COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.36 after weak UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.36, under pressure after the UK reported a plunge of 2.5% in Retail Sales, far worse than expected. The dollar is benefiting from safe-haven flows. Speculation about Fed tapering continues.
XAU/USD braces for a bumpy road to $1,835
Gold picks up bids to refresh intraday high amid US dollar pullback. Mixed catalysts confuse market players and the USD bulls. Virus woes remain on the table but stimulus, vaccines and China offer recent filters.
Cardano catches up with Solana and Terra as ADA hits new all-time high
The Crypto community's interest in Cardano hit a peak ahead of its smart contract functionality launch. The third-largest crypto by market capitalization, ADA's price is up nearly 20% in the past day, and it is currently in the price discovery mode.
When is a taper not a rate hike? Whenever the Fed says so
The questions around the primary topic in world markets continue to grow. Will the Fed announce the long-awaited taper of its bond program at its September meeting?