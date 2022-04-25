- A firm US dollar and a dismal market mood weighed on the Swiss franc, which is losing some 0.15%.
- The US Dollar Index continues reaching YTD highs, now around 101.782.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Remains tilted upwards, but solid resistance around 0.9600 could spook buyers.
The USD/CHF rallies amidst a risk-off market sentiment, triggering a flight to safe-haven assets. In the FX space, the greenback is bolstered by increasing odds of an aggressive Federal Reserve, which propels the USD/CHF up some 0.17% in the North American session, and is trading at 0.9585 at the time of writing.
As previously mentioned, the buck remains in the driver’s seat in the FX complex. The US Dollar Index, a measurement of the greenback’s value against a basket of six peers (including the Swiss franc), is trading at multi-year highs around 101.782 and is gaining 0.66%, despite falling US Treasury yields.
The US 10-year Treasury yield is losing twelve basis points on the day, and trading at 2.779%, after hitting a YTD high at 2.981% last Wednesday.
On Monday’s Asian and European session, the USD/CHF opened below last week’s close, though it achieved a bounce near the 0.9600 figure, retreating afterward, before settling around the daily pivot point at 0.9560.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF remains bullish from a daily chart perspective, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading around 74.50 suggests the pair could be topping in the near term.
The USD/CHF 1-hour chart shows bulls' failure to reclaim 0.9600 opened the door for a dip towards the daily pivot point around 0.9560. However, they recovered some ground, lifting the USD/CHF price to 0.9580. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is back above the 50-midline (bullish territory) at 58.12. However, price action in the overnight session for North American traders showed that the 0.9600 supply zone would be difficult to overcome.
To the upside, the USD/CHF's first line of resistance would be the confluence of the major round figure and the R1 daily pivot at 0.9600. A breach of the latter would expose the R2 daily pivot at 0.9630, followed by the June 5, 2020 swing high around 0.9650.
On the flip side, the USD/CHF first support would be the confluence of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the daily pivot near the 0.9557-0.9560 range. Once cleared, the following support would be the S1 daily pivot, which confluences with June 30, 2020, daily high, turned support at 0.9533, followed by the S2 daily pivot at 0.9500.
Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9585
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9573
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9367
|Daily SMA50
|0.9308
|Daily SMA100
|0.9256
|Daily SMA200
|0.9228
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9593
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9529
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9593
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9421
|Previous Monthly High
|0.946
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9568
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9553
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9537
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9501
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9473
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9601
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9629
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9665
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD test 1.0700 as dollar capitalizes on safe-haven flows
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having recovered toward 1.0750 on upbeat German IFO data in the European morning. Safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets with Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in negative territory and the greenback continues to gather strength, dragging the pair toward 1.0700.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 after meager recovery attempt
GBP/USD has managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses after having dropped to its lowest level since September 2020 near 1.2700. The pair, however, remains under bearish pressure as the dollar preserves its strength with Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in the red.
XAUUSD beaten down by growth-related fears
Gold is technically bearish and near a critical static support level. Sustained demand for the American currency has pushed the gold price to a fresh multi-week low of $1,891.29 a troy ounce.
Cryptos hang by a thread as bulls disappear
Bitcoin price has slid below a crucial support level slowly indicating that the sellers are overwhelming the buyers into a slow death. Ethereum, Ripple and altcoins could see a similar bearish fate.
NVDA stock suffers again as Netflix hits tech
It's fair to say 2022 has not been a good one for investors in semi conductor stocks. After a surging year in 2021 investors would have been hoping the strong momentum was set to continue into 2022.