USD/CHF Price Analysis: Stays on the way to 0.9140 support confluence

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF holds lower ground after posting the heaviest daily losses in two weeks.
  • Convergence of monthly support line, 200-SMA guards short-term downside.
  • Multiple levels marked since August 11 challenge recovery moves.

USD/CHF remains on the back foot around 0.9165, down 0.05% intraday during Friday’s Asian session.

The Swiss currency (CHF) pair dropped the most since late August the previous day after reversing from the last monthly high, also breaking down one-month-old horizontal support.

The declines gain support from the descending RSI line to direct the quote towards a convergence of 200-SMA and an upward sloping trend line from August 03, near 0.9140.

However, any further weakness by the USD/CHF prices remains doubtful as the RSI could have reached the oversold area by then, if not the late August lows near the 0.9100 threshold should return to the charts.

On the contrary, recovery moves may aim for the stated horizontal region from August 11, surrounding the 0.9200 round figure.

Though, any further upside past 0.9200 will need to cross the last month’s high of 0.9242 before aiming for July’s peak of 0.9274.

USD/CHF: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9167
Today Daily Change -0.0054
Today Daily Change % -0.59%
Today daily open 0.9221
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9159
Daily SMA50 0.9161
Daily SMA100 0.9113
Daily SMA200 0.9081
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9235
Previous Daily Low 0.9184
Previous Weekly High 0.919
Previous Weekly Low 0.9102
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.9019
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9215
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9203
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9191
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9162
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.914
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9243
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9264
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9294

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stable at around 1.1830 after a disappointing ECB, falling US yields

EUR/USD stable at around 1.1830 after a disappointing ECB, falling US yields

 The dollar faced another round of strong selling after a poor US 30-y auction. EUR/USD trades around 1.1830, following a disappointing ECB monetary policy announcement, as European policymakers held back on tapering.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends gains to 1.3860

GBP/USD extends gains to 1.3860

The pound is te strongest dollar’s rival this Thursday. GBP/USD extended its advance to 1.3862, its highest for this week. Speculative interest puts aside Brexit jitters, with the dollar in the eye of the storm.

GBP/USD News

Gold boosted by plummeting yields

Gold boosted by plummeting yields

The European Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged, refused to discuss tapering. XAU/USD neutral-to-bearish long term stance persists as long as below 1,825.10.

Gold News

Cardano looks ready to bounce back to $3

Cardano looks ready to bounce back to $3

The global market rout made Cardano enter a short-term correction. Already half of the occurred losses have been recovered. Expect some consolidation before a breakout to the upside.

Read more

Here’s the most important takeaway from ECB

Here’s the most important takeaway from ECB

The European Central Bank delivered exactly what the market expected on Thursday. They slowed bond purchases and raise their inflation forecasts. Policymakers made it clear that the change was a “recalibration”..

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures