TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

PHP: Easing bias weighs on currency – ING

PHP: Easing bias weighs on currency – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

ING’s Deepali Bhargava notes that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) delivered a widely expected 25bp rate cut to 4.25%, but paired it with more cautious and uncertain guidance as growth remains softer than expected. Elevated real rates, muted GDP prospects and weak confidence suggest further easing is possible, which is likely to keep the Philippine Peso weaker versus the US Dollar.

BSP cut and guidance pressure Peso

"The BSP lowered its target rate by 25bp to 4.25%, in line with both our expectations and the broader consensus. The tone of the decision was noticeably more uncertain, reflecting a softer‑than‑expected growth recovery. This shift led the BSP to remove language suggesting it was “nearing the end of easing,” resulting in a more neutral stance."

"Looking ahead, further easing will depend heavily on how quickly confidence returns. Confidence is increasingly becoming a core driver of the BSP’s policy reaction function."

"We recently trimmed our 2026 GDP growth forecast further to 5.2% with risks skewed to the downside. The latest 4Q data shows that soft government spending has become a more persistent drag, weighing not only on fiscal outlays but also on business and household confidence. We expect this pressure to persist at least through the first half of 2026, given ongoing investigations and unresolved political uncertainty that continue to dampen sentiment."

"Against this backdrop of softer demand, elevated real rates, and lingering confidence issues, the door remains open for additional monetary easing. The risk of further monetary policy easing is likely to keep the peso weaker vs the US dollar."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims some losses, back to 1.1770

EUR/USD trims some losses, back to 1.1770

EUR/USD remains on the back foot on Thursday, managing to regain some composure and reclaim the 1.1770 region after bottoming out near 1.1740 earlier in the day. The pair’s daily retracement comes as the US Dollar extends its recovery, buoyed by another round of solid US data that has reinforced the Greenback’s underlying strength and kept buyers firmly in control.

GBP/USD bounces off monthly lows near 1.3430

GBP/USD bounces off monthly lows near 1.3430

GBP/USD is sliding in tandem with its risk-sensitive peers, drifting back towards the 1.3430 area, its lowest levels in the month. The move reflects a firmer Greenback, supported by another round of solid US data and a somewhat divided FOMC Minutes.

Gold surrenders some gains, back below $5,000

Gold surrenders some gains, back below $5,000

Gold is giving away part of its earlier gains on Thursday, receding to the sub-$5,000 region per troy ounce. The precious metal is finding support from renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and declining US Treasury yields across the curve in a context of further advance in the Greenback.

Ripple slips toward $1.40 despite SG-FORGE tapping protocol for EUR CoinVertible

Ripple slips toward $1.40 despite SG-FORGE tapping protocol for EUR CoinVertible

XRP extends its decline, nearing $1.40 support, as risk appetite fades in the broader market. SG-FORGE’s EUR CoinVertible launches on the XRP Ledger, leveraging the blockchain’s scalability, speed, security, and decentralization.

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

It was green across the board for US Stock market indexes at the close on Wednesday, with most S&P 500 names ending higher, adding 38 points (0.6%) to 6,881 overall. At the GICS sector level, energy led gains, followed by technology and consumer discretionary, while utilities and real estate posted the largest losses.

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers