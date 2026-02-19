TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CHF climbs to eight-session high as jobless claims plunge

  • USD/CHF rallies for a fourth straight day on strong labor data and weak Swiss output
  • US Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 206K, well below the 225K consensus, reinforcing Fed expectations for a prolonged rate hold.
  • Swiss Q4 Industrial Production contracted 0.7% year over year, the first decline since mid-2024.
  • Friday's US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index looms as the week's key risk event.
USD/CHF climbs to eight-session high as jobless claims plunge
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

The US Dollar extended its winning streak against the Swiss Franc on Thursday after Initial Jobless Claims fell sharply to 206K from a revised 229K the prior week, well below the 225K forecast. The data added to evidence of labor market stability and supported the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision to hold rates at 3.50% to 3.75% at its January meeting, where minutes released Wednesday showed officials divided on the path ahead, with some flagging the possibility of hikes if inflation stays elevated. On the Swiss side, Q4 Industrial Production fell 0.7% year over year, reversing the prior quarter's 2.0% expansion and marking the first contraction since Q2 2024, underscoring the economic headwinds facing the Swiss National Bank (SNB) at its 0% policy rate.

Friday's US core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) for December, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is the week's final catalyst and could shape rate expectations heading into the March meeting.

Four-day rally lifts pair to eight-session high near 0.7750

On the daily chart, USD/CHF rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, tapping a near-term high of 0.7762 and rising nearly 0.3%, to reach its highest level in eight trading days. The pair continues to trade well below the declining 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.7833 and the 200-day EMA at 0.8048, confirming the broader downtrend that has been in place since the pair's retreat from the January high near 0.8041. The four-day rally has lifted bids from the February 14 swing low near 0.7680, recovering roughly half of the prior week's decline.

The Stochastic Oscillator has crossed bullish from below the midline, pointing to building short-term momentum, though the reading remains in neutral territory. Thursday's candle printed a solid bullish body with a modest lower wick, continuing the pattern of progressively higher closes. Immediate resistance sits at the 0.7800 round number and the 50-day EMA at 0.7834; a sustained break above that zone would target the 0.7900 area. Support rests at 0.7700, with a failure there exposing the February low near 0.7605.

USD/CHF daily chart

Swiss Franc FAQs

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.

Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.

As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims some losses, back to 1.1770

EUR/USD trims some losses, back to 1.1770

EUR/USD remains on the back foot on Thursday, managing to regain some composure and reclaim the 1.1770 region after bottoming out near 1.1740 earlier in the day. The pair’s daily retracement comes as the US Dollar extends its recovery, buoyed by another round of solid US data that has reinforced the Greenback’s underlying strength and kept buyers firmly in control.

GBP/USD bounces off monthly lows near 1.3430

GBP/USD bounces off monthly lows near 1.3430

GBP/USD is sliding in tandem with its risk-sensitive peers, drifting back towards the 1.3430 area, its lowest levels in the month. The move reflects a firmer Greenback, supported by another round of solid US data and a somewhat divided FOMC Minutes.

Gold surrenders some gains, back below $5,000

Gold surrenders some gains, back below $5,000

Gold is giving away part of its earlier gains on Thursday, receding to the sub-$5,000 region per troy ounce. The precious metal is finding support from renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and declining US Treasury yields across the curve in a context of further advance in the Greenback.

Ripple slips toward $1.40 despite SG-FORGE tapping protocol for EUR CoinVertible

Ripple slips toward $1.40 despite SG-FORGE tapping protocol for EUR CoinVertible

XRP extends its decline, nearing $1.40 support, as risk appetite fades in the broader market. SG-FORGE’s EUR CoinVertible launches on the XRP Ledger, leveraging the blockchain’s scalability, speed, security, and decentralization.

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

It was green across the board for US Stock market indexes at the close on Wednesday, with most S&P 500 names ending higher, adding 38 points (0.6%) to 6,881 overall. At the GICS sector level, energy led gains, followed by technology and consumer discretionary, while utilities and real estate posted the largest losses.

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers