USD/CHF climbs to eight-session high as jobless claims plunge

The US Dollar extended its winning streak against the Swiss Franc on Thursday after Initial Jobless Claims fell sharply to 206K from a revised 229K the prior week, well below the 225K forecast. The data added to evidence of labor market stability and supported the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision to hold rates at 3.50% to 3.75% at its January meeting, where minutes released Wednesday showed officials divided on the path ahead, with some flagging the possibility of hikes if inflation stays elevated. On the Swiss side, Q4 Industrial Production fell 0.7% year over year, reversing the prior quarter's 2.0% expansion and marking the first contraction since Q2 2024, underscoring the economic headwinds facing the Swiss National Bank (SNB) at its 0% policy rate.

Friday's US core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) for December, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is the week's final catalyst and could shape rate expectations heading into the March meeting.

Four-day rally lifts pair to eight-session high near 0.7750

On the daily chart, USD/CHF rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, tapping a near-term high of 0.7762 and rising nearly 0.3%, to reach its highest level in eight trading days. The pair continues to trade well below the declining 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.7833 and the 200-day EMA at 0.8048, confirming the broader downtrend that has been in place since the pair's retreat from the January high near 0.8041. The four-day rally has lifted bids from the February 14 swing low near 0.7680, recovering roughly half of the prior week's decline.

The Stochastic Oscillator has crossed bullish from below the midline, pointing to building short-term momentum, though the reading remains in neutral territory. Thursday's candle printed a solid bullish body with a modest lower wick, continuing the pattern of progressively higher closes. Immediate resistance sits at the 0.7800 round number and the 50-day EMA at 0.7834; a sustained break above that zone would target the 0.7900 area. Support rests at 0.7700, with a failure there exposing the February low near 0.7605.

USD/CHF daily chart