Thailand: Policy cut case builds – UOB

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

UOB economists Enrico Tanuwidjaja and Sathit Talaengsatya expect the Bank of Thailand to cut the 1-day repurchase rate by 25 bps to 1.00% at the 25 February MPC meeting and see this as the terminal rate. They argue weak growth, subdued inflation and manageable financial stability risks justify an insurance easing within a low neutral-rate environment.

UOB sees 1.00% as terminal rate

"We maintain our view that the BOT is likely to cut the policy rate (1-day repurchase rate) by 25bps to 1.00% at the 25 Feb 2026 MPC meeting, from 1.25% currently. We see this as the terminal rate for the cycle."

"That said, when we frame the decision through the BOT’s flexible inflation targeting (FIT) objectives—growth, inflation, and financial stability—the balance of risks still supports a final cut."

"In our view, when growth is projected to run below potential for an extended period, monetary policy has a stronger case to act as insurance to reduce cyclical drag while complementary tools work through."

"In our view, 2026 cyclical nominal neutral, given depressed inflation expectations, is in the range between 0.75% and 1.25% (midpoint: 1.0%). Based on a simple Fisher’s equation, when expected inflation is very low, the nominal neutral rate that corresponds to a given neutral real rate is also low."

"Therefore, a cut to 1.00% would move policy closer to Thailand’s near-term neutral or mildly accommodative in real terms, helping support demand and reduce debt-deflation risks — without pushing policy into an aggressively low regime that could amplify search-for-yield behavior and longer-run financial stability concerns."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD trims some losses, back to 1.1770

EUR/USD remains on the back foot on Thursday, managing to regain some composure and reclaim the 1.1770 region after bottoming out near 1.1740 earlier in the day. The pair’s daily retracement comes as the US Dollar extends its recovery, buoyed by another round of solid US data that has reinforced the Greenback’s underlying strength and kept buyers firmly in control.

GBP/USD bounces off monthly lows near 1.3430

GBP/USD is sliding in tandem with its risk-sensitive peers, drifting back towards the 1.3430 area, its lowest levels in the month. The move reflects a firmer Greenback, supported by another round of solid US data and a somewhat divided FOMC Minutes.

Gold surrenders some gains, back below $5,000

Gold is giving away part of its earlier gains on Thursday, receding to the sub-$5,000 region per troy ounce. The precious metal is finding support from renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and declining US Treasury yields across the curve in a context of further advance in the Greenback.

Ripple slips toward $1.40 despite SG-FORGE tapping protocol for EUR CoinVertible

XRP extends its decline, nearing $1.40 support, as risk appetite fades in the broader market. SG-FORGE’s EUR CoinVertible launches on the XRP Ledger, leveraging the blockchain’s scalability, speed, security, and decentralization.

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

It was green across the board for US Stock market indexes at the close on Wednesday, with most S&P 500 names ending higher, adding 38 points (0.6%) to 6,881 overall. At the GICS sector level, energy led gains, followed by technology and consumer discretionary, while utilities and real estate posted the largest losses.

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments.

