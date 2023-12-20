USD/CHF Price Analysis: More downside seems imminent

- USD/CHF finds an intermediate support near 0.8600, however, the more downside remains favoured.
- The USD Index remains on backfoot as rate cut expectations outweigh.
- USD/CHF is seen declining further towards 0.8555.
The USD/CHF pair finds an interim support after a steep correction to near the round-level support of 0.8600 in the early European session. The asset is expected to witness more downside as the broader appeal for the US Dollar is bearish as rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) has come into play.
S&P500 futures have added nominal gains in the late Asian session, portraying a risk-on market mood. The US Dollar Index (DXY) turns sideways after correcting to near 102.10. Deepening focus of the market participants on three rate cut expectations by the Fed in 2024 may keep the USD Index on the backfoot.
Going forward, investors will focus on the Q4 Swiss National Bank (SNB) bulletin, which will be published on Wednesday. The Q4 bulletin will demonstrate monetary policy report and business conditions, which will provide cues about performance of the economy.
USD/CHF has been consistently declining from last two months and is expected to extend its downside journey towards the horizontal support of 0.8555, which is plotted from July 18 low. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.8740 has been acting as a barricade for the US Dollar bulls.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates that the momentum is in the downside direction.
More downside would appear if the asset drops below December 19 low of 0.8593. This would drag the asset towards July 18 low at 0.8555 and the psychological support of 0.8500.
In an alternate scenario, a recovery move above December 18 high at 0.8711 would drive the asset towards December 06 high around 0.8750. A breach of the latter would open doors for more upside towards August 03 high at 0.8800.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8614
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.8607
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8749
|Daily SMA50
|0.8885
|Daily SMA100
|0.8904
|Daily SMA200
|0.8932
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8685
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8593
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8816
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.863
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8628
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.865
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8572
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8536
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.848
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8664
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8721
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8756
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
