USD/CHF declines as soft US data and bearish technicals weigh on pair

The Swiss Franc (CHF) continued to appreciate against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, following a slightly soft US jobs report overshadowed by Wednesday’s Nonfarm Payrolls print. Despite this, the Greenback has failed to rally and USD/CHF trades at 0.7700, down 0.22%.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The technical picture shows USD/CHF is downward biased, with momentum in sync as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

Although USD/CHF bottomed out at around 0.7600 and recovered towards 0.7800, the pair has already registered a lower high, paving the way for further downside. Since peaking, the pair edged towards 0.7627 before resuming its upward trend and for the last three trading days, it has consolidated within 0.7600-0.7700.

For a bearish continuation, sellers must clear 0.7600, which could open the door for further downside. The first key support level would be 0.7550, followed by 0.7500.

Conversely, if USD/CHF surpasses 0.7700, the first resistance would be the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7780. A breach of the latter will expose 0.7800, followed by the December 24 daily low turned resistance at 0.7861. Up next lies 0.7900.

USD/CHF Daily Chart

USD/CHF Daily Chart