USD/CHF Price Analysis: Looks to extend gains towards 0.9200

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • USD/CHF remains on the track to post small daily gains on Wednesday.
  • Bears challenge the key support area around the 0.9150 region. 
  • Neutral MACD favours upside momentum.       

The USD/CHF pair losses part of its daily gains in the European session. The pair peaked at 0.9183 before it touched the intraday low of 0.9152 and accumulated a move of around 40 pips from the daily lows earlier in the day.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9154, up 0.23% on the day.

USD/CHF daily chart

On the daily chart, the pair has been accumulating gains near the 0.9135-0.9155 neighbourhood. After falling from the monthly highs near the 0.9475 zone, the pair is now consolidating around the 0.9150 region. The formation of the candlesticks pattern suggests that the bears are now a bit cautious before placing any aggressive directional bets. 

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence(MACD) indicator reads below the midline, however, USD/CHF bulls should wait for some confirmation before jumping into the long side of the trade. Moving higher, the first resistance will be Thursday’s high of 0.9191 and afterwards, the next stoppage would be the highs made on April 19 near the 0.9215 region. Bulls would flex their muscle towards the 20-day SMA placed at 0.9230 on the northern side.

On the flip side, if the price breaks below 0.9130 and makes a sustained move below the mentioned level, then it would open the gates for 0.9120 and 0.9090 - horizontal support zones. The next on bears’ radar will be the lows of March 1 near the 0.9070 region.

USD/CHF additional levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9151
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 0.9136
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9245
Daily SMA50 0.923
Daily SMA100 0.9059
Daily SMA200 0.9087
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9172
Previous Daily Low 0.9124
Previous Weekly High 0.9215
Previous Weekly Low 0.9128
Previous Monthly High 0.9459
Previous Monthly Low 0.9071
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9142
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9153
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9116
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9095
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9067
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9164
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9192
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9213

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Take advantage of market volatility with our daily Forex, Crypto and Indices Trade Ideas!

Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains supported above 100-DMA ahead of Lagarde, FOMC

EUR/USD remains supported above 100-DMA ahead of Lagarde, FOMC

EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.2100 but remains well above the 100-DMA support at 1.2056 ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech and the all-important FOMC decision. The US dollar tracks the resurgent demand in the Treasury yields, weighing on the spot.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Offered below 1.3900 ahead of Brexit deal voting, FOMC

GBP/USD: Offered below 1.3900 ahead of Brexit deal voting, FOMC

GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3900, as a rush to risk-safety put a bid under the US dollar while heading into the London open. Although the pre-Fed mood is a stronger catalyst weighing on the cable, Europe’s final voting on the Brexit trade deal with the UK also backs the bears.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD eyes $1760 amid firmer yields, bearish technicals ahead of FOMC

XAU/USD eyes $1760 amid firmer yields, bearish technicals ahead of FOMC

Gold bears extend their control amid rising Treasury yields, DXY. XAU/USD looks to test $1760 amid rising wedge breakdown on the 1CH chart. All eyes on the all-important FOMC decision.

Gold News

XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally

XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally

XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.

Read more

Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for

Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for

The Federal Reserve is set to leave policies unchanged but could hint of tightening. Language on the improving labor market may rock markets. Chair Powell may have a harder time dismissing inflation concerns. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures