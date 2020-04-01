- USD/CHF remains modestly changed after declining below 200-bar SMA.
- A seven-day-old falling trend line acts as additional resistance.
- Sellers will look for entry below the three-week-old rising trend line.
USD/CHF remains choppy between 0.9600 and 0.9630 ahead of the European session on Wednesday. In doing so, the quote remains below the short-term falling trend line and 200-bar SMA while also staying above an ascending support line since March 09.
It should also be noted that the pair’s neutral conditions could also be witnessed in the RSI moves that are in the normal territory inside the 30-70 range.
23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the previous month’s upside, around 0.9735 can please buyers if they manage to successfully cross, 200-bar SMA and aforementioned resistance line, respectively near 0.9640 and 0.9670.
On the downside, Friday’s low around 0.9500 can question the sellers past-0.9550 support line break ahead of pushing them to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 0.9455.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
Trend: SIdeways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9611
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.9611
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9583
|Daily SMA50
|0.9674
|Daily SMA100
|0.9744
|Daily SMA200
|0.9811
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9686
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9581
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9902
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9502
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9902
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9183
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9646
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9621
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9566
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9521
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9461
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9671
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9731
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9777
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
