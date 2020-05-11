USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback up, trades above 0.9700 figure vs. Swiss franc

Broad-based USD demand keeps USD/CHF supported above 0.9700 level.

The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9750 figure.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is holding above the 0.9700 handle and the 50 and 100 SMAs but below the 200 SMA on the daily chart.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

USD/CHF eased from the May highs while trading above the 0.9700 figure and the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Bulls remain in control with an eye on the 0.9750 resistance and a retest of the 0.9800 figure near the April highs. On the flip side, support can emerge near the 0.9700 figure and the 0.9650 level.

