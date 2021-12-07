- The USD/CHF continues advancing for the second straight day, up 0.09%.
- A risk-on market mood weakens safe-haven currencies except for the USD, which gains against the CHF.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Failure at 0.9268 would form a double-top pattern that would open the way for further losses.
The USD/CHF extends to two-consecutive days of gains, trading at 0.9265 during the New York session at the time of writing. In the overnight session, the USD/CHF edged lower to re-test the 200-hour simple moving average (SMA) around 0.9230s, then bounced off amid positive market mood, as the omicron variant, although contagious, cases linked to the newly discovered strain cause mild symptoms in patients. Additionally, treatment of an omicron-effective antibody boost created by Glaxo abates market participants’ worries, as global equities have risen on Tuesday.
Apart from that, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of rivals, advances 0,12%, sitting at 96.45, a tailwind for the USD/CHF, as safe-haven currencies, like the JPY and the CHF, weaken against the buck.
The US 10-year Treasury yield follows the DXY footsteps, rising almost two-basis points, up to 1.45%.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the 1-hour chart, the USD/CHF is re-testing the November 30 high at 0.9266, resulting from a 100-pip upward move on that day. Furthermore, the December 6 high at 0.9268 coincided with the abovementioned, making that price level a crucial line of defense for CHF bulls.
At press time, the pair is testing the resistance abovementioned, which in the outcome of being broken would expose the figure at 0.9300. The breach of the latter would exert upward pressure on the pair. The following resistance would be the November 25 support-turned-resistance at 0.9324, followed by the November 26 high at 0.9360.
On the flip side, failure at 0.9260s would form a double top chart pattern that could send the USD/CHF tumbling lower. The first support would be the 200-hour SMA at 0.92323. A break of that level would expose crucial support areas like the confluence of the 50-hour SMA and the central daily pivot at 0.9229, followed by the 100-hour SMA at 0.9214.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9263
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.9254
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9248
|Daily SMA50
|0.923
|Daily SMA100
|0.9201
|Daily SMA200
|0.9182
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9269
|Previous Daily Low
|0.917
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9273
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9158
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9374
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9088
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9231
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9208
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9193
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9132
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9094
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9292
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.933
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9391
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
