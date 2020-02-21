USD/CHF Price Analysis: Dollar trading in five-day lows vs. Swiss franc, sub-0.9800 figure

By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF erases weekly gains and is on track to end the week below the 0.9800 figure.
  • Sellers are pressuring the 0.9770 support level. 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
After hitting new 2020 highs every day of the week, USD/CHF is erasing the gains and trading near five-day lows. The spot is trading below the 100/200-day simple moving averages suggesting an overall bearish momentum in the long term.
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
Dollar/Swiss broke below the 0.9830 support and the 50 SMA as broad-based USD weakness erased the weekly gains. After the sharp move down, bears are likely looking for an extension targetting the 0.9730 and 0.9710 price levels. The 0.9800 figure and 0.9830 resistance are likely to act as resistance on any pullback up. 
 
 
Resistance: 0.9800, 0.9830, 0.9850
Support: 0.9770, 0.9730, 0.9710
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9788
Today Daily Change -0.0051
Today Daily Change % -0.52
Today daily open 0.9839
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9752
Daily SMA50 0.9741
Daily SMA100 0.983
Daily SMA200 0.9859
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9851
Previous Daily Low 0.9815
Previous Weekly High 0.9823
Previous Weekly Low 0.974
Previous Monthly High 0.9768
Previous Monthly Low 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9837
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9829
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9819
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9799
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9783
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9855
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9871
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9891

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

