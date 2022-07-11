- The USD/CHF is upward biased, but the change of posture of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) from dovish to hawkish could cap USD/CHF rallies toward the YTD high.
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: The daily and 1-hour charts illustrate an upward bias in the pair, so any pullbacks are better opportunities for buyers to step in.
The USD/CHF advances firmly on Monday amidst traders’ risk-off sentiment, which bolstered the greenback. However, last month’s Swiss National Bank (SNB) sudden shift towards a hawkish posture put a lid on the USD/CHF climb, retreating from daily highs around 0.9840.
The USD/CHF is trading around the 0.9790s region and remains positive in the day, up by 0.33% amidst a risk-aversion trading day.
USD/CHF Daily chart
The USD/CHF is still in an uptrend, as depicted by the daily chart. However, some selling pressure emerged between the 0.9800-0.9900 range, dragging prices lower, below last Friday’s daily high at 0.9797. Oscillators remain in bullish territory, like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 60.67, with room to spare before reaching overbought conditions. Therefore, the USD/CHF path of least resistance will continue upwards.
That said, the USD/CHF first resistance will be 0.9800. A breach of the latter will send the major towards July 11 high at 0.9843, followed by May 23, 2020, daily high at 0.9901.
USD/CHF 1-Hour chart
The USD/CHF shows an upward trajectory, aligned with the USD/CHF higher time-frame (HT), being the daily chart. Nevertheless, the rally stalled around the R2 daily pivot, and subsequent pullbacks should be bought, as the major would continue to the upside. USD/CHF traders should be aware that the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) in this time frame, as the pair rallies and retraces, the RSI’s has been seesawing within the 50-70 boundaries without reaching overbought conditions, meaning the uptrend is solid.
Hence, the USD/CHF first resistance would be the R1 pivot point at 0.9800. The break above would expose the R2 daily pivot at 0.9835, followed by the daily high around 0.9843.
USD/CHF Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.979
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|0.9768
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9689
|Daily SMA50
|0.974
|Daily SMA100
|0.9546
|Daily SMA200
|0.938
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9798
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9723
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9798
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9562
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9769
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9752
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9729
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9689
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9654
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9803
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9838
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9878
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover above 1.0100
EUR/USD has recovered modestly toward 1.0100 after having dropped to its weakest level since December 2002 below 1.0070. Wall Street's main indexes continue to trade deep in negative territory, helping the dollar preserve its strength and limiting EUR/USD's rebound.
GBP/USD extends daily slide, trades near 1.1900
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades near 1.1900 in the American session, losing more than 1% on the day. The risk-averse market atmosphere amid growing recession fears helps the greenback outperform its rivals at the start of the week.
Gold on its way to test $1,700.00
Gold Price consolidates within familiar levels, hovering around the $1,740.00 area. Financial markets started the week in risk-off mode, which resulted in the American dollar edging firmly higher against most major rivals. In the case of XAUUSD, it means limited price action as both are seen as safe-haven assets.
Why Wall Street expects Bitcoin price to drop to $10,000
There is an increase in skepticism regarding Bitcoin among investors on Wall Street. 60% of the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey respondents believe that the Bitcoin price is heading back to $10,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!