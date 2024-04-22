USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bullish trend remains intact with downside attempts capped above 0.9075

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala

The US Dollar consolidates near highs with bears contained at 0.9075.

Easing geopolitical fears and monetary policy divergence are weighing on the Swiassie.

USD/CHF: Support at 0.9075 is closing the path towards the key 0.8980 - 0.9000 area.

The US Dollar regained lost ground on Friday, following a risk-averse reaction to Israel’s drone attack on Iran, and the pair has remained consolidating on Monday, with bears contained above 0.9075.

A moderate risk appetite, amid ebbing geopolitical fears, and lower US Treasury yields have weighed on demand for the USD. The US Dollar Index, which measures the price of the Dollar against a basket of the six most traded currencies has remained practically flat in the absence of key fundamental data.

Risks that the Middle East conflict might escalate into a regional war, involving Iran, have faded, at least for now, and that is likely to keep demand for the safe-haven Swiss Franc subdued.

In the US, investors have already priced in that the Fed will delay the monetary easing kick-off, and, most probably also reduce its size, and are looking for further clues about the Fed's policy plans. In this sense, Thursday’s US Q1 Gross Domestic Product and Friday’s PCE Prices Index will be analysed with particular interest.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook

Technical indicators show the bullish trend still active, with no clear sign of a trend shift in sight apart from some bearish divergence in the 4 H RSI. Immediate support at 0.9075 is closing the path towards the key 0.8980 - 0.9000 area, where the late-march lows and trendline support meet.

On the upside, a break of 0.9143 would resume the bullish trend and pave the path for a retest of November’s high, at 0.9240.

USD/CHF Daily Chart
USDCHF Chart

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9112
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.9104
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9067
Daily SMA50 0.8924
Daily SMA100 0.8772
Daily SMA200 0.8834
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9131
Previous Daily Low 0.9012
Previous Weekly High 0.9152
Previous Weekly Low 0.9012
Previous Monthly High 0.9072
Previous Monthly Low 0.873
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9058
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9086
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9034
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8963
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8915
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9153
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9202
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9272

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays in negative territory below 1.0650

EUR/USD stays in negative territory below 1.0650

EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.0650 on Monday. The data from the Eurozone showed that the consumer sentiment improved slightly in April but failed to help the Euro rebound.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops to fresh five-month lows, closes in on 1.2300

GBP/USD drops to fresh five-month lows, closes in on 1.2300

GBP/USD extends its slide toward 1.2300 and trades at a fresh five-month low in the second half of the day on Monday. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair ahead of Tuesday's key PMI data.

GBP/USD News

Gold pressures $2,330.00, risk of a steeper correction

Gold pressures $2,330.00, risk of a steeper correction

Gold trades on the back foot and loses over 2% on the day below $2,340. Easing geopolitical tensions cause XAU/USD to stage a deep correction, while the resilience of the US Treasury bond yields further weighs on the pair.

Gold News

XRP jumps above $0.50 as Ripple is set to file opposition brief in SEC lawsuit

XRP jumps above $0.50 as Ripple is set to file opposition brief in SEC lawsuit

XRP price climbed to a high of $0.54 on Monday, hours before Ripple files its response to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) remedies-related opening brief. 

Read more

Three fundamentals for the week: US GDP, BoJ and the Fed's favorite inflation gauge stand out Premium

Three fundamentals for the week: US GDP, BoJ and the Fed's favorite inflation gauge stand out

While it is hard to predict when geopolitical news erupts, the level of tension is lower. This week's US figures are set to shape the Fed decision next week – and the BoJ may struggle to halt the Yen's deterioration. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures