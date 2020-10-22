USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bounces off 1.5-month low, not out of the woods

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF wavers around intraday high following its U-turn from September 01 low.
  • Multiple joints of the key EMAs and technical levels marked during the month probe the recovery moves.
  • Fresh selling can aim for 0.9000 psychological magnet.

USD/CHF takes round to the day’s top of 0.9070, currently around 0.9068, while heading into the European session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair nurses the previous day’s losses that dragged it to the multi-day low.

While bullish MACD suggests the pair’s further pullback, strong upside barriers are likely to probe the USD/CHF buyers going forward.

Among them, the first will be a confluence of 100-hour EMA and October 12 low near 0.9086/87, a break of which will direct the pair towards a joint of Tuesday’s high and 200-hour EMA surrounding 0.9105/10.

It should be noted that the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of October 08 to 21 downside, close to 0.9135, offers an additional upside hurdle to the USD/CHF prices before empowering an upside towards the weekly high of 0.9165.

Alternatively, 0.9050 and 0.9030 can offer immediate supports during the quote’s fresh downside ahead of the August month’s low, also the lowest since early 2015, near 0.8998.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9069
Today Daily Change 13 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.14%
Today daily open 0.9056
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9163
Daily SMA50 0.913
Daily SMA100 0.9248
Daily SMA200 0.9465
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9072
Previous Daily Low 0.9031
Previous Weekly High 0.9163
Previous Weekly Low 0.9088
Previous Monthly High 0.9296
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9046
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9056
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9034
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9012
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8993
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9074
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9093
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9115

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD under pressure below 0.71 as USD rebounds amid risk-aversion

AUD/USD under pressure below 0.71 as USD rebounds amid risk-aversion

AUD/USD eases from a weekly high of 0.7137 while extending losses below 0.7100. The US dollar gains its feet across the board amid risk-aversion after American intelligence officials said that Russia and Iran have attempted to interfere in next month’s presidential election.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY rebounds towards 105.00 as election jitters seep in

USD/JPY rebounds towards 105.00 as election jitters seep in

USD/JPY retraces the biggest losses in two months from 104.34. S&P 500 Futures, Nikkei 225 drop around 0.50%, stocks in Pacific are also down amid fresh jitters concerning the US election. The haven demand for the US dollar is back in vogue. 

USD/JPY News

Gold fails to scale 50-day SMA even as US inflation expectations rise

Gold fails to scale 50-day SMA even as US inflation expectations rise

Gold struggles to gather upside traction despite the uptick in the US inflation expectations. The yellow metal faced rejection above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1,923 early Thursday.

Gold News

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC has clear path to $13,000

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC has clear path to $13,000

Over the last six days, Bitcoin bulls have been in full control of the market as the price rose from $11,340 to $12,835.  This Wednesday, the premier cryptocurrency had the largest single-day gain since July 27.

Read more

WTI: Buyers lurk around 100-day EMA

WTI: Buyers lurk around 100-day EMA

WTI bounces off $39.83, the lowest in one week, to battle 50% Fibonacci retracement. EIA inventories recovered from -3.818M prior, -1.021M forecast. The energy benchmark dropped the lowest since October 15 the previous day.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures