USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears will have a tough time above 0.9125

- USD/CHF stays heavy after taking a U-turn from 0.9198 the previous day.
- 50-day SMA, five-week-old rising trend line offer immediate support ahead of previous resistance line from June 30.
- Bulls will remain cautious unless crossing September month high, the 0.9200 threshold guards immediate upside.
USD/CHF drops to 0.9154, down 0.17% intraday, during the pre-European session on Friday. In doing so, the quote prices a three-day losing streak.
While the pair’s failures to cross the immediate upside hurdle near the 0.9200 round-figure favors the sellers, a confluence of 50-day SMA and an upward sloping trend line from September 01, around 0.9135 becomes a tough nut to crack for the USD/CHF bears.
Also acting as strong support is a 14-week-long falling trend line, at 0.9125 now, that used to act as a key resistance line before September 23.
Furthermore, the 0.9100 threshold, the mid-September low near 0.9058 and August month’s bottom surrounding 0.8998 are extra downside levels that challenge the USD/CHF south-run.
On the flip side, a clear break above the 0.9200 mark will help the pair to attack the August month’s peak close to 0.9240/45. Though, USD/CHF bulls will remain worries unless witnessing a daily close past the previous month’s top near .9300.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9155
|Today Daily Change
|-15 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16%
|Today daily open
|0.917
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.917
|Daily SMA50
|0.9134
|Daily SMA100
|0.9297
|Daily SMA200
|0.9492
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9198
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9157
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9296
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9162
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9296
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9173
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9182
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9152
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9134
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9111
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9193
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9216
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9234
