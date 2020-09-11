USD/CHF Price Analysis: A break and retest of the falling wedge pattern suggests a move higher is on the cards

  • USD/CHF is trading 0.21% lower in a mixed day in FX markets.
  • There was a falling wedge set up and the price has broken and rested it.

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

CHF has been trading at relatively strong levels for a while now. Against the EUR, JPY and GBP the price has been increasing and this will not make the Swiss National Bank to pleased as being in the middle of the EU it could make exports too costly. Not to mention the effects it could have on inflation. 

The chart has thrown up some interesting technical developments. There was a falling wedge pattern that broke to the upside on 2nd September. Now the price has come back and retested the pattern this could usually lead to a move up. 

The indicators are telling a bit of a mixed story. The MACD signal lines and histogram are now under the zero level. The Relative Strength Index however is showing a bullish pattern called a failure swing. This is when the price makes a higher low but the indicator makes a lower low (sometimes moves oversold). This then give the price more room to the upside. 

The trend on the higher timeframes is very much a downtrend. This pattern and the fact there has been a higher low and higher high could mean that all of that is about to change. The key resistance level is now the previous wave high at 0.92. If that breaks it would be a bullish technical confirmation. 

 

USD/CHF chart pattern

Additional levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9092
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 0.9106
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.91
Daily SMA50 0.9199
Daily SMA100 0.9405
Daily SMA200 0.9555
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9131
Previous Daily Low 0.9049
Previous Weekly High 0.9163
Previous Weekly Low 0.8999
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.908
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.906
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9013
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8977
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9142
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9178
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9225

 

 

