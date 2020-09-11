USD/CHF Price Analysis: A break and retest of the falling wedge pattern suggests a move higher is on the cards

- USD/CHF is trading 0.21% lower in a mixed day in FX markets.
- There was a falling wedge set up and the price has broken and rested it.
USD/CHF 4-hour chart
CHF has been trading at relatively strong levels for a while now. Against the EUR, JPY and GBP the price has been increasing and this will not make the Swiss National Bank to pleased as being in the middle of the EU it could make exports too costly. Not to mention the effects it could have on inflation.
The chart has thrown up some interesting technical developments. There was a falling wedge pattern that broke to the upside on 2nd September. Now the price has come back and retested the pattern this could usually lead to a move up.
The indicators are telling a bit of a mixed story. The MACD signal lines and histogram are now under the zero level. The Relative Strength Index however is showing a bullish pattern called a failure swing. This is when the price makes a higher low but the indicator makes a lower low (sometimes moves oversold). This then give the price more room to the upside.
The trend on the higher timeframes is very much a downtrend. This pattern and the fact there has been a higher low and higher high could mean that all of that is about to change. The key resistance level is now the previous wave high at 0.92. If that breaks it would be a bullish technical confirmation.
Additional levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9092
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.9106
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.91
|Daily SMA50
|0.9199
|Daily SMA100
|0.9405
|Daily SMA200
|0.9555
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9131
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9049
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9163
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8999
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.908
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.906
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9013
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8977
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9142
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9178
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9225
