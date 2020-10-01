USD/CHF Price Analysis: A break above 0.92 is what the bulls need right now

- USD/CHF is trading 0.19% lower on Thursday.
- The pair has just crept back below an important level at 0.92.
USD/CHF 4-hour chart
USD/CHF has broken back into the previous consolidation area below 0.92. The price is doing its best to push higher but this zone has been a formidable resistance in the past. Tomorrow the market will get the latest non-farm payroll result and that could inspire some volatility for some action in the pair.
The market has continued to make higher highs and higher lows and the green upward sloping trendline could be the next support should the price continue to fall.
The Relative Strength Index has made an interesting pattern. It is called a bullish failure swing, this is when the price makes a higher low but the Relative Strength Index makes a lower low wave. The indicator is currently hugging the oversold area and could push up at any time now.
The MACD, however, is looking bearish as the histogram is in the red and the signal lines are also under the middle-point. The histogram bars are diminishing in size and there could be a break above soon.
Overall the chart is still a bullish one and a break above 0.92 would confirm this. Over the next couple of sessions, the bulls would need a close above the black rectangle and then it could be a bullish trend again.
Additional levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9188
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|0.921
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9157
|Daily SMA50
|0.9133
|Daily SMA100
|0.9328
|Daily SMA200
|0.9508
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9245
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9162
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9296
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9087
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9296
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9213
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9194
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9166
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9123
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9084
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9288
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9331
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD chops lower amid conflicting fiscal stimulus headlines, mixed data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750, off the highs. Contradicting reports about progress in US fiscal stimulus talks is pushing and pulling the dollar and markets. Cautious optimism barely prevails. The ISM Manufacturing PMI missed on the headline but beat in the employment component.
GBP/USD trades below 1.29 amid negative Brexit headlines
GBP/USD is trading in high volatility around 1.29. The EU and the UK have reportedly failed to close gaps in talks about post-Brexit relations. Brussels opened legal action against the EU. US fiscal stimulus talks are also moving markets.
Gold moves beyond $1900 mark, over one-week tops
A weaker USD assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The risk-on mood, surging US bond yields might cap any strong gains. Investors might also refrain from placing bets ahead of NFP on Friday.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet after CFTC accused BitMEX of evading U.S. regulations
The total crypto market capitalization has lost around $13 billion in the past two hours after BitMEX news were released. Bitcoin is down 2.5% and is trading at $10,516.
WTI slumps to fresh two-week lows below $38
After rising nearly 2% on Wednesday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) spent the first half of the day consolidation its gains near $40. However, with the market mood turning sour during the American session, the WTI fell sharply and touched its lowest level in two weeks $37.60 before recovering modestly.