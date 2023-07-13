USD/CHF plummets to fresh low since 2015 as USD downfall remains uninterrupted

- USD/CHF continues losing round for the sixth straight day and dives to a fresh multi-year low.
- The USD selling remains unabated and turns out to be a key factor behind the ongoing decline.
- The oversold RSI on the daily chart might prompt bears to lighten their bets and lend support.
The USD/CHF pair prolongs its downtrend for the sixth successive day on Thursday and drops to its lowest level since January 2015, around the 0.8620-0.8615 region during the early part of the European session.
The ongoing downfall is exclusively sponsored by the relentless selling around the US Dollar (USD), which sinks to a 15-month low in the wake of firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hike interest rates only one more time this year. The bets were lifted by softer US consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday, showing that the headline US CPI rose just 0.2% in June and the yearly rate slowed from 4% to 3% - marking the smallest rise since March 2021. Moreover, the monthly increase in core prices was the smallest since August 2021.
This comes on the back of signs that the US labor market is cooling and should allow the Fed to soften its hawkish stance, fueling speculations that the US central bank is close to ending its fastest monetary policy tightening cycle since the 1980s. This, in turn, lead to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which is seen weighing on the Greenback and exerting heavy pressure on the USD/CHF pair. The steep decline, meanwhile, seems rather unaffected by the prevailing risk-on environment, which tends to undermine the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF).
With the latest leg down, spot prices have fallen nearly 400 pips from the 0.9000 psychological mark, or the monthly peak touched last week. This, along with the extremely oversold Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart, might prompt bearish traders to take some profits off the table and help limit any further losses for the USD/CHF pair, at least for the time being. Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims for some meaningful impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8617
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|0.8674
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8927
|Daily SMA50
|0.8976
|Daily SMA100
|0.9056
|Daily SMA200
|0.9266
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.88
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8659
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9005
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8713
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.857
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8481
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8764
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8852
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
