According to Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, USD/CHF’s outlook is overall negative, but near term having held the .9659 August 2019 low on a closing basis and they suggest that they would allow for a small bounce higher to the .9765 accelerated downtrend.

Key Quotes

“Below .9647 targets the September 2018 low at .9543. We have the .9623 23.6% retracement from the 2015 low also found here.”

“Slightly longer term we look for a fall back to the 2018 low at .9188, this is also the 38.2% retracement of the same move. While rallies are capped by the lows seen in September and October 2019 at .9841/44 the market will remain immediately offered.”

“A rise above the .9844 resistance would suggest recovery to the .9707/22 band of resistance, which if seen we would again look to cap.”