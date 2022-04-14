USD/CHF oscillates in a 0.9330-0.9350 range as the DXY finds a cushion around 99.70

- USD/CHF is auctioning in a narrow range of 0.9330-0.9350 as investors await US Retail Sales.
- Fed Waller has advocated a 50 bps interest rate to corner the risks of inflation.
- The Swiss docket will report Real Retail Sales later this month.
The USD/CHF pair is witnessing back and forth moves in a range of 0.9325-0.9356 as the US dollar index (DXY) finds bids near 99.70 after a significant plunge on Wednesday. The asset is gradually approaching its weekly high at 0.9370.
The pair is aiming higher on advancing odds of a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed is going to dictate its monetary policy in May and a higher US Consumer Price Index (CPI) along with a tight labor market is bolstering the chances of an aggressive hawkish stance for May and for the rest of the year.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller in his speech on Wednesday favored an aggressive interest rate hike going forward but has warned that the aggressiveness should not be mixed with abruptness as it may lead the US economy into recession. An adaptation of an abrupt approach towards the interest rates will reduce the aggregate demand and employment opportunities dramatically, which may pose a serious threat to the US economy.
Going forward, investors will focus on monthly US Retail Sales, which are likely to land at 0.6% against the prior print of 0.3%. While the Swiss docket will report the yearly Real Retail Sales later this month. Earlier, the 12-month Swiss Real Retail Sales were recorded at 12.8%.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9349
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.9346
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9309
|Daily SMA50
|0.9273
|Daily SMA100
|0.9238
|Daily SMA200
|0.9217
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9356
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9314
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9374
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9238
|Previous Monthly High
|0.946
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.934
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.933
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9321
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9297
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9279
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9364
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9381
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9406
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
When is the Aussie Employment report and how might it affect AUD/USD?
Lower yields have weighed on the US dollar overnight supporting AUD on Wednesday, which finished the day flat. However, strong employment data today could see the Aussie ride higher in this correction.
Gold to test $2000 amidst falling US Treasury yields
Gold Price remains steady as the Asian Pacific session begins, trading at $1978.18 a troy ounce, threatening to launch another retest towards the $2000 mark as US Treasury yields across the curve fell, weighing on the greenback.
EUR/USD: Bulls eye 1.0950 key resistance area
EUR/USD bulls attempting to correct the bearish phase, eye 1.0950. However, the hourly chart shows a build-up of failures that could result in a correction. EUR/USD bears need to get below the current support near 1.0870.
Polkadot price likely to fall into $16
Polkadot price displays bearish strength as the price has fallen below a key trend line. The $18 DOT price retests the broken line and could see strong resistance. Invalidation for the bearish scenario will be a close above $19.45.
ECB preview and half point hikes for CAD and NZD
The global tightening cycle is in full swing with half point interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of New Zealand. Expectations for changes by both central banks did not stop the Canadian and New Zealand dollars from reacting strongly to these adjustments.