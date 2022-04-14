USD/CHF oscillates in a 0.9330-0.9350 range as the DXY finds a cushion around 99.70

Going forward, investors will focus on monthly US Retail Sales, which are likely to land at 0.6% against the prior print of 0.3%. While the Swiss docket will report the yearly Real Retail Sales later this month. Earlier, the 12-month Swiss Real Retail Sales were recorded at 12.8%.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller in his speech on Wednesday favored an aggressive interest rate hike going forward but has warned that the aggressiveness should not be mixed with abruptness as it may lead the US economy into recession. An adaptation of an abrupt approach towards the interest rates will reduce the aggregate demand and employment opportunities dramatically, which may pose a serious threat to the US economy.

The pair is aiming higher on advancing odds of a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed is going to dictate its monetary policy in May and a higher US Consumer Price Index (CPI) along with a tight labor market is bolstering the chances of an aggressive hawkish stance for May and for the rest of the year.

The USD/CHF pair is witnessing back and forth moves in a range of 0.9325-0.9356 as the US dollar index (DXY) finds bids near 99.70 after a significant plunge on Wednesday. The asset is gradually approaching its weekly high at 0.9370.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.