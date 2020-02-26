USD/CHF New York Price Forecast: Dollar rebounds from session’s lows, nearing 0.9770 resistance

USD/CHF is bouncing from daily lows while nearing the 0.9770 resistance.

As the rebound could be short-lived, the level to beat for bears remains the 0.9730 support level.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is trading below its 100/200-day simple moving averages suggesting an overall bearish momentum in the long term. The market is challenging the 50 SMA.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

As expected the market reached the 0.9730 level from which it is now having a small rebound. Bears would need a daily close below the above-mentioned level to generate more losses towards the 0.9710 and 0.9680 level. On the flip side, buyers are looking for a break above the 0.9770 resistance to regain the 0.9800 figure.

Resistance: 0.9770, 0.9800, 0.9830

Support: 0.9730, 0.9710, 0.9680

Additional key levels