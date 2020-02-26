USD/CHF New York Price Forecast: Dollar rebounds from session’s lows, nearing 0.9770 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF is bouncing from daily lows while nearing the 0.9770 resistance.
  • As the rebound could be short-lived, the level to beat for bears remains the 0.9730 support level. 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is trading below its 100/200-day simple moving averages suggesting an overall bearish momentum in the long term. The market is challenging the 50 SMA.
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
As expected the market reached the 0.9730 level from which it is now having a small rebound. Bears would need a daily close below the above-mentioned level to generate more losses towards the 0.9710 and 0.9680 level. On the flip side, buyers are looking for a break above the 0.9770 resistance to regain the 0.9800 figure. 
 
 
  
Resistance: 0.9770, 0.9800, 0.9830
Support: 0.9730, 0.9710, 0.9680
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9759
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 0.9761
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9762
Daily SMA50 0.9738
Daily SMA100 0.9825
Daily SMA200 0.9854
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9805
Previous Daily Low 0.975
Previous Weekly High 0.9851
Previous Weekly Low 0.977
Previous Monthly High 0.9768
Previous Monthly Low 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9771
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9784
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9739
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9718
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9685
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9794
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9827
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9849

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

