USD/CHF looks to reclaim 0.9300 amid Russia-Ukraine escalation

- USD/CHF is eyeing 0.9300 as fears amid the Russia-Ukraine war intensify post-nuclear deterrent.
- The risk-off impulse has underpinned the greenback against the Swiss franc.
- Investors have overlooked the expected Moscow-Ukraine negotiations without preconditions.
The USD/CHF has opened on a cautious note on Monday but bounced back after sensing some significant bids around 0.9250 as investors underpin the greenback after the escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war. The former has threatened Ukraine with a nuclear attack. Although, this is an announcement yet by Russian leader Vladimir Putin the man is no joke and the Western leaders have nothing but to take his threats seriously.
Putin’s nuclear deterrent on Ukraine has set a risk-off impulse in the market. Meanwhile, the nations are ready for negotiations without preconditions but investors seem to overlook the negotiations' headlines and focus on a potential nuclear threat in isolation by the press time.
Post the sanctions imposed on Russia, the financial system has been disrupted as US President Joe Biden disconnected several Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system. The Russian citizens are rushing for liquidity on ATMs as fears intensify amid the collapse of their international banking infrastructure.
Apart from the risk-off impulse, the greenback has been preferred against the Swiss franc on expectations of an aggressive tightening policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The monetary policy meet by the Fed is due in March and its members may vote for an aggressive policy to get a grip over soaring inflation.
On the data front, the Swiss docket will report the quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers on Monday, which are seen at 0.4% QoQ in Q4 2021, lower than the previous print of 1.7%.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9275
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.9255
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9229
|Daily SMA50
|0.9203
|Daily SMA100
|0.921
|Daily SMA200
|0.9182
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9284
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9229
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9289
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.915
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9343
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9092
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9263
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.925
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9228
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9172
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9283
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9312
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9339
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
