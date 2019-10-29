USD/CHF jumps back closer to near 2-week tops, above mid-0.9900s

- A modest pickup in the USD demand helped regain some traction.
- Bulls seemed rather unaffected by the prevalent cautious mood.
- Sliding US bond yields might hinder the USD uptick and cap gains.
The USD/CHF pair spiked to fresh session tops, around the 0.9960-65 region in the last hour, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum further beyond the very important 200-day SMA.
Following the previous session's good two-way price swings, the pair managed to regain some positive traction and was being supported by a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand. The incoming positive trade-related headlines reinforced prospects for a partial US-China trade deal and extended some support to the Greenback.
Focus remains on FOMC
Meanwhile, the intraday uptick seemed rather unaffected by a slightly softer tilt in the global risk mood, which tends to underpin the Swiss Franc's perceived safe-haven status. The USD bulls also shrugged off a sharp intraday slide in the US Treasury bond yields, albeit might turn out to be the only factor capping further gains.
Moving ahead, Tuesday's US economic docket – highlighting the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and pending home sales data – will be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session.
The key focus, however, will remain on the outcome of a highly anticipated FOMC meeting, starting this Tuesday. The Fed is scheduled to announce its policy decision during the US session on Wednesday, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9961
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.9946
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9936
|Daily SMA50
|0.9903
|Daily SMA100
|0.9875
|Daily SMA200
|0.9956
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.997
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9938
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9956
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9841
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9988
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9797
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.995
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9958
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9933
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9919
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9965
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9984
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9998
