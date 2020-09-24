USD/CHF holds steady near two-month tops, just below mid-0.9200s post-SNB

- USD/CHF reverses an early dip and turn positive for the fifth consecutive session.
- The pair moved little after the SNB announced its latest monetary policy decision.
- The risk-off mood, a modest USD pullback might keep a lid on any runaway rally.
The USD/CHF pair held steady near two-month tops, just below mid-0.9200s and had a rather muted reaction to the latest SNB monetary policy update.
Following an early dip to the 0.9215 region, the pair caught some fresh bids and moved into the positive territory for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday. The USD/CHF pair moved little after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced its latest monetary policy decision and left the policy rate unchanged at -0.75%.
The accompanying policy statement reiterated that the Swiss franc is highly valued and that the SNB is ready to step up intervention in the FX market as necessary. The statement further revealed that the inflation outlook is subject to usually high uncertainty. The SNB now sees inflation at -0.6% in 2020, at +0.1% in 2021 and at +0.2% in 2022.
The fact that the SNB reaffirmed its pledge to intervene in the market and limit any significant appreciation in the domestic currency was seen as a key factor lending some support to the USD/CHF pair. However, a combination of factors might hold investors from placing aggressive bullish bet and cap any strong gains.
The prevalent risk-off environment – as depicted by a negative trading sentiment around the equity markets – extended some support to the Swiss franc's safe-haven status. The anti-risk flow was reinforced by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, which prompted some US dollar profit-taking from two-month tops.
The lack of any strong follow-through buying warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. That said, the overnight sustained move beyond the 0.9200 mark favours bullish traders. Hence, some follow-through buying will set the stage for an extension of this week's positive momentum towards reclaiming the 0.9300 mark.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9243
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.924
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9115
|Daily SMA50
|0.9146
|Daily SMA100
|0.9352
|Daily SMA200
|0.9522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9244
|Previous Daily Low
|0.919
|Previous Weekly High
|0.914
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9052
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9223
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.921
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9206
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9171
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9152
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9259
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9278
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9313
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
