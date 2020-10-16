USD/CHF holds steady above mid-0.9100s, closer to weekly tops

- USD/CHF traded with a mild positive bias through the first half of the European session.
- The uptick lacked any strong follow-through amid a softer tone around the greenback.
- Sustained move beyond the 0.9160-65 needed to confirm any further appreciating move.
The USD/CHF pair was seen hovering near the top end of its weekly trading range, just above mid-0.9100s, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its goodish rebound from the 0.9085 region, or four-week lows and has been consolidating in a range over the past three trading session. The impasse over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures held the US dollar bulls from placing any aggressive bets. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor capping gains for the major.
Meanwhile, the downside seemed cushioned near 50-day SMA amid fresh coronavirus jitters, which continued lending some support to the greenback's status as the global reserve currency. Investors remain concerned that a steep rise in new coronavirus cases could lead to renewed lockdown measures and hinder global economic recovery.
From a technical perspective, the recent range-bound price action warrants some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets. However, the fact that the USD/CHF pair has found acceptance above 50-day SMA favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. However, bulls might still need to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 0.9160-65 region before positioning for any further appreciating move towards the 0.9200 mark.
Market participants now look forward to the US monthly Retails Sales figures for some impetus. Friday's US economic docket also features the Industrial Production data and the preliminary estimate of the October Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment might produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.915
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.9144
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.918
|Daily SMA50
|0.9134
|Daily SMA100
|0.9269
|Daily SMA200
|0.9477
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9155
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9127
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9203
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9093
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9296
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9144
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9138
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9129
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9114
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9101
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9157
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.917
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9186
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
