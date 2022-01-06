USD/CHF flirts with weekly high, bulls await a sustained move beyond 0.9200 mark

- USD/CHF gained strong positive traction on Thursday amid broad-based USD strength.
- The Fed's hawkish outlook pushed the US bond yields higher and underpinned the USD.
- The risk-off impulse extended some support to the safe-haven CHF and capped gains.
The USD/CHF pair climbed to the top end of its weekly trading range during the early European session, though continued with its struggle to break through the 0.9200 mark.
Following the previous day's good two-way price moves, the USD/CHF pair caught some fresh bids on Thursday and seems all set to build on this week's solid bounce from the 0.9100 mark. The US dollar drew support from surprisingly hawkish FOMC meeting minutes, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a goodish lift to the USD/CHF pair.
The December 14-15 FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes indicated that the US central bank could hike interest rates sooner-than-expected to combat high inflation. The markets were quick to react and are now pricing in an 80% chance of an eventual liftoff in March. This, in turn, continued pushing the US Treasury bond yields higher and underpinned the buck.
In fact, the US 2-year notes, which are sensitive to rate hike expectations along with 5-year notes, jumped to a near two-year high. Moreover, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot to the highest level since October. This, to a larger extent, helped offset the risk-off impulse, which tends to benefit the safe-haven Swiss franc.
An extended selloff in the US bond markets, along with worries about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets. This, however, did little to hinder the intraday move up, albeit seemed to be the only factor that capped gains for the USD/CHF pair.
Meanwhile, the fundamental backdrop favour bullish traders and support prospects for additional gains. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 0.9200 mark before positioning for a further appreciating move. The USD/CHF pair might then accelerate the momentum towards the next relevant hurdle near mid-0.9100s.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the releases of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and ISM Services PMI. This, along with the US bond yields, should influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might produce some trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical level to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9188
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9178
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9195
|Daily SMA50
|0.9206
|Daily SMA100
|0.9213
|Daily SMA200
|0.917
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9183
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9141
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9202
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9102
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9295
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9102
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9167
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9157
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9152
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9126
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.911
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9194
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.921
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9236
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
