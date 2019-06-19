USD/CHF extends reversal from weekly highs after Fed’s meeting, drops to 1-week lows

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Dollar drops across the board after FOMC meeting, recovers only modestly during last hour. 
  • USD/CHF suffers worst decline since June 3, heads for lowest close in a week. 

The USD/CHF pair fell from 0.9955 to 0.9914, hitting a 1-week low weakened by the slide of the greenback across the board. The dovish tone from the Fed triggered the decline that extended US dollar losses. 

From the lows, the pair rebounded, and as of writing it is trading at 0.9935/40, far from the lows but 60 pips below yesterday’s close. The move lower represents a short-term reversal from the 2-week high it hit earlier today at 1.0013. Today it broke an uptrend line, and it is also consolidating below 0.9960 that capped the downside during the previous days. The outlook now is biased to the downside and could be reinforced if it drops and holds under 0.9925.

The greenback weakened after the “dovish” FOMC statement. According to ING analysts, the Fed opened the door to rate cuts, but they warn it may not be as aggressive as the market expects. That would help explain why the US Dollar dropped but only modestly.  “For now, we're sticking to our recently revised forecast for rate cuts in September and December, but if the data deteriorates and President Trump and President Xi's meeting next week goes badly, we're open to moving that to July and September,” analysts added. 

More Levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9939
Today Daily Change -0.0065
Today Daily Change % -0.65
Today daily open 1.0004
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9985
Daily SMA50 1.0073
Daily SMA100 1.0039
Daily SMA200 0.9972
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0013
Previous Daily Low 0.9965
Previous Weekly High 0.9996
Previous Weekly Low 0.9885
Previous Monthly High 1.0227
Previous Monthly Low 1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9995
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9983
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9975
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9946
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9927
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0023
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0042
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0071

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates its post-Fed gains

EUR/USD consolidates its post-Fed gains

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200 but off highs. The Fed has warned about uncertainties and has opened the door to rate cuts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is waiting for incoming data ahead of the next decision.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2650 after the Fed

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2650 after the Fed

GBP/USD has extended its gains after the Fed has opened the door to a rate cut. The USD is retreating. The Conservative Contest saw the elimination of Rory Stewart. Further votes are due on Thursday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY drops to test 108.00 as Fed sends US Dollar to the downside

USD/JPY drops to test 108.00 as Fed sends US Dollar to the downside

The USD/JPY pair fell from 108.35 to 108.02, reaching the lowest level since June 7 after the FOMC meeting.

USD/JPY News

Gold rallies to test five year highs again on FOMC ready to act

Gold rallies to test five year highs again on FOMC ready to act

Gold continues to move higher along the 50-4HR MA and the testing five-year long resistance line, buoyed by prospects of an easing Federal Reserve with plenty of geopolitical risk left on the table, despite a recent acknowledgement from the markets that Trump and Xi will meet at the G20 later this month.

Gold News

Fed Quick Analysis: Buying opportunity on USD? Three reasons why the Fed was not dovish enough

Fed Quick Analysis: Buying opportunity on USD? Three reasons why the Fed was not dovish enough

The Federal Reserve has left the interest rates unchanged as broadly expected but has also made significant changes that open the door to a rate cut. But is it enough to satisfy markets?

FED news

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location