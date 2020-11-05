USD/CHF extends losses and approaches two-month lows at 0.9030

- US dollar resumes its near-term downtrend and approaches two-month lows at 0.9030.
- The dollar loses ground with stock markets rallying.
- USD/CHF: Below 0.9048, next target is 0.8998 – Commerzbank.
The dollar has resumed its downtrend against the Swiss franc on Thursday, breaking below the 0.9100 level to reach session lows dangerously close to the last two-months’ low, at 0.9030.
US dollar tumbles on risk appetite
The greenback has depreciated about 0.8% so far today amid a broad-based USD weakness with equity markets surging as Democrat Joe Biden takes the lead on the US elections’ vote count. The perspective of a Democrat government with the Senate controlled by the Republicans to block attempts to introduce tighter regulations or raise taxes has boosted investors optimism.
Furthermore, the Federal Reserve, which has kept interest rates and the bond-buying program unchanged, as expected, has added a slight negative pressure on the USD. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s has warned that the pace of improvement has moderated and that the path ahead is uncertain, which might have been considered as tilted to the dovish side.
USD/CHF to target recent low at 0.8998 on a slump below 0.9048 – Commerzbank
On the technical front, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, warns that a clear breach of 0.9048 might accelerate the downtrend: “Attention on the 0.9048 mid-September low. Only a slide below 0.9048 will target the 0.8998 recent low. The recent low at 0.8998 guards 0.8943 (TD support). Failure at 0.8943 is needed to introduce scope to the 0.8703/0.8698 2014 lows.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.904
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0085
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.93
|Today daily open
|0.9125
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9116
|Daily SMA50
|0.9134
|Daily SMA100
|0.9208
|Daily SMA200
|0.9436
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9197
|Previous Daily Low
|0.909
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9173
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9041
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9031
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9131
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9156
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9077
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.903
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.897
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9184
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9244
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9291
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
