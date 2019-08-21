USD/CHF extends gains after FOMC minutes, hits two-week highs

FOMC minutes show central bank slip on the decision to cut rates.
Swiss franc among worst performers on risk appetite consolidates losses against USD after minutes.
The USD/CHF pair rose broke above 0.9820 after the release of the FOMC minutes, reaching the highest level since early August. Initially, it rose but then pulled back toward 0.9800, before bouncing again to the upside. As of writing trades at daily highs at 0.9826.
FOMC minutes offers a modest boost to USD on a quiet day
The FOMC minutes showed that some members preferred a rate cut of 50bps in order to address low inflation while those who wanted a 25bps saw the move as a recalibration of the policy stance, the “mid-cycle adjustment” to face the change in the outlook. “Several” officials favored keeping rates unchanged. Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on Friday.
The greenback is trading above the level it had before the minutes. It broke to the upside after trading during hours in a tight range. The Swiss franc is among the worst performers weakened by risk appetite.
USD/CHF holds bullish bias
The pair resume the upside after making a pullback to 0.9775. It held above key short-term support and rebounded, holding in an ascendant channel. To the upside, the next resistance is seen at 0.9830 followed by 0.9855. On the flip side, the immediate support might lie at 0.9795, followed by 0.9785 (uptrend line) and 0.9740.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Dollar ticks higher as most Fed officials see cuts as a mid-cycle adjustment
The Minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting are out, giving the greenback a modest lift against most major rivals. Policymakers concerned about the efficacy of QE. EUR/USD trading below 1.1100.
GBP/USD holds below 1.2150 post-Fed, Merkel-Johnson meeting
GBP/USD is trading with a heavy tone after German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave UK PM Boris Jonson to come out with a solution to avert a no-deal Brexit in the next 30 days.
USD/JPY: fundamental background keeps favoring the yen
Equities bounced, but the USD/JPY pair ignored the recovery. US Treasury yields finished the day little changed after FOMC’s Minutes. USD/JPY continues consolidating between Fibonacci levels, upside limited by 106.65.
Gold rebounds above $1,500, remains stuck in tight range
After closing the previous day at $1,506, the XAU/USD pair edged lower on Wednesday as the recovering market sentiment made it difficult for the precious metal to find demand as a safe-haven.
Why is the dollar not stronger and why is the euro not weaker?
We can easily make the argument that the US is not going into recession, despite the doomsayers. They are out in force, whether their credibility rests on getting one or two things right in the past, or cycle ideas, or what passes for logic.