USD/CHF erases recovery gains, retreats to 0.9720 area ahead of Powell

- Consumer confidence in June deteriorates in the United States.
- 10-year US T-bond yield drops below 2%, Wall Street remains in red.
- FOMC Chairman Powell is scheduled to talk about the monetary policy later today.
Despite the broad selling pressure surrounding the greenback, the USD/CHF pair staged a modest rebound today as investors started to speculate the possibility of the Swiss National Bank intervening in the market to stop the CHF from gathering further value. After climbing to 0.9775, however, the pair failed to preserve its strength and, once again, turned south and dropped to 0.9720 area to retrace its daily rebound. As of writing, the pair was up only 10 pips on the day at 0.9728.
Today's data from the U.S. showed that the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index dropped to its lowest level in nearly two years in June. Commenting on the data, "The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index declined to 121.5 in June from April’s revised 131.3. A much more modest drop to 131.2 had been predicted. “The escalation in trade and tariff tensions earlier this month appears to have shaken consumers’ confidence,” wrote Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators in the statement accompanying the release," noted FXStreet senior analyst Joseph Trevisani.
Other data revealed that new home sales declined by 7.8% on a monthly basis in May and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index dropped to 3 in June from 5 in May.
Following the disappointing data releases, the US Dollar Index stays near the 96 handle as markets are waiting for FOMC Chairman Powell to deliver his remarks on the monetary policy later in the day. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yield slumped below the 2% mark today, suggesting a risk-off atmosphere that benefits the safe-haven CHF.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9728
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.972
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9938
|Daily SMA50
|1.0056
|Daily SMA100
|1.0033
|Daily SMA200
|0.9975
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9784
|Previous Daily Low
|0.971
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0016
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9756
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0227
|Previous Monthly Low
|1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9738
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9756
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9692
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9618
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9766
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9812
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.984
EUR/USD holds near multi-month highs ahead of Powell
US Fed Chief Powell will talk about monetary policy later today, keeping the greenback out of the market's favor, amid mounting speculation the central bank will cut rates as soon as July.
GBP/USD eases further, holds above 1.2700
GBP/USD hit 1.2783 before changing direction, now closing to the 1.2700 figure. Broad dollar's weakness keeps the downside limited, despite subdued demand for Sterling.
USD/JPY: recovers to 107 area as markets wait for Powell's speech
10-year US T-bond yield extends slide, drops below 2%. US Dollar Index stays calm near the 96 mark. Fed's Williams & Bostic, FOMC Chairman Powell are scheduled to speak later today.
Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark
Gold adds to the post-FOMC upsurge amid escalating geopolitical tensions. A modest USD uptick/stability in equity markets prompts some profit-taking. The downside remains limited ahead of Powell’s speech later this Tuesday.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Employment sustains optimism
Income gains, employment and general economic prosperity support confidence. Decline in Q2 GDP not impacting sentiment. Low inflation and faling interest rates are positive consumer trends.