USD/CHF ends six-day winning streak with a sharp decline

- USD/CHF retreats sharply from one-month highs, approaches 0.9850
- Swiss franc rises across the board on risk aversion.
The USD/CHF dropped more than fifty pips from the one-month high it reached earlier today at 0.9927. During the American session bottomed at 0.9862 and it was hovering around the lows, holding a robust bearish tone.
The Swiss Franc is among the top performers on Tuesday amid risk aversion. The demand for safe-haven assets also boosted gold, JPY, and bonds. The decline in US yields contributed to weakening further the US dollar. The greenback accelerated the slide following the ISM Manufacturing report. The index came in at 49.1 in August down from 51.2, below expectations. Also, trade war tensions kept the greenback on the defensive today.
Rally ends abruptly
The Swissy is about to post the first daily gain in more than a week. USD/CHF constantly rose since last Monday and peaked today at 0.9928, the highest since August 1. From the top, it started to pull back, and the negative tone intensified under 0.9900.
The pair fell under key moving averages in the four hours chart, showing that further corrective moves are on the cards. The short-term bias now points to the downside. A recovery back above 0.9890, would ease the negative pressure.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9865
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|0.9907
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9791
|Daily SMA50
|0.9831
|Daily SMA100
|0.9944
|Daily SMA200
|0.9953
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.992
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9888
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9919
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9714
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9908
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.989
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9873
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9858
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9922
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9937
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9954
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off lows as ISM Manufacturing PMI plunges
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, off the lows. The US dollar is falling after US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.1, indicating a contraction in the sector. Trade is also eyed.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 on hopes to block a hard Brexit
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.20, up from the lowest since 2016 as the opposition tabled a motion to block a hard Brexit and the Speaker positively considers it with precedence over government business.
USD/JPY drops below 106 as dismal PMI data weigh on USD
After spending the first day of the week fluctuating in a very tight range above the 106 handle, the USD/JPY pair came under strong selling pressure in the last couple of hours and is now losing 0.32% on the day at 105.88.
Gold jumps to $1550 as US Dollar tumbles after US data
Gold prices extended gains following the release of the US ISM manufacturing report. It climbed to $1,549.70/oz reaching the highest level since Thursday and five dollars below the YDT high established August 26.
US Manufacturing ISM: Future fear
American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth.