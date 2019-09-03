USD/CHF ends six-day winning streak with a sharp decline

USD/CHF retreats sharply from one-month highs, approaches 0.9850

Swiss franc rises across the board on risk aversion.

The USD/CHF dropped more than fifty pips from the one-month high it reached earlier today at 0.9927. During the American session bottomed at 0.9862 and it was hovering around the lows, holding a robust bearish tone.

The Swiss Franc is among the top performers on Tuesday amid risk aversion. The demand for safe-haven assets also boosted gold, JPY, and bonds. The decline in US yields contributed to weakening further the US dollar. The greenback accelerated the slide following the ISM Manufacturing report. The index came in at 49.1 in August down from 51.2, below expectations. Also, trade war tensions kept the greenback on the defensive today.

Rally ends abruptly

The Swissy is about to post the first daily gain in more than a week. USD/CHF constantly rose since last Monday and peaked today at 0.9928, the highest since August 1. From the top, it started to pull back, and the negative tone intensified under 0.9900.

The pair fell under key moving averages in the four hours chart, showing that further corrective moves are on the cards. The short-term bias now points to the downside. A recovery back above 0.9890, would ease the negative pressure.

USD/CHF Overview Today last price 0.9865 Today Daily Change -0.0042 Today Daily Change % -0.42 Today daily open 0.9907 Trends Daily SMA20 0.9791 Daily SMA50 0.9831 Daily SMA100 0.9944 Daily SMA200 0.9953 Levels Previous Daily High 0.992 Previous Daily Low 0.9888 Previous Weekly High 0.9919 Previous Weekly Low 0.9714 Previous Monthly High 0.9976 Previous Monthly Low 0.9659 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9908 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.99 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.989 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9873 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9858 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9922 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9937 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9954



